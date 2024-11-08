Dubai – King’s College Hospital London – Dubai is proud to introduce Dubai’s first dedicated Paediatric and Adult Liver Transplant Centre, marking a pivotal chapter in a legacy of over 40 years of pioneering liver care. Part of the esteemed King’s Liver Transplant Centre of Excellence UK, this centre embodies the long-standing relationship between the UAE and King’s College Hospital London, inspired by a shared vision of accessible, world-class healthcare.

This journey began in 1979 when His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan made a transformative donation to King’s College Hospital in London, helping to establish the King’s Liver Research Centre. Over the years, this facility became a global leader in liver transplant research, performing more than 200 transplants annually and advancing treatments for better outcomes. Today, it stands among the world’s top three liver transplant centres, renowned for its contributions to liver health.

Building on this foundation, the first adult liver transplant centre in Dubai was launched by King’s College Hospital in 2023, bringing unparalleled liver care to the UAE. Now, King’s College Hospital London – Dubai expanded this commitment by inaugurating the King’s Liver Transplant Centre of Excellence for both adults and children, offering advanced liver transplant services that meet the needs of all age groups.

Leading the way for the paediatric liver transplant programme is Professor Mohamed Rela, a world-renowned liver transplant surgeon known for his pioneering techniques, especially in paediatric liver transplantation. With thousands of successful surgeries and a world record for transplanting a liver in a 5-day-old baby, Prof. Rela brings unmatched expertise to King’s College Hospital London – Dubai. He is working with a skilled team of specialists, including hepatologists, surgeons, intensive’s, anaesthetists, radiologist, nurses, theatre team , psychiatrist ,psychologists, dietitians and physiotherapist at King’s Dubai, providing comprehensive, patient-centred care that sets a new standard for liver transplantation in the region.

Supported by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the centre reflects a robust partnership with government and community initiatives, ensuring local access to comprehensive liver care. With top UK-trained consultants and surgeons specialising in paediatric and adult liver care, the centre is equipped to deliver world-class treatment locally, eliminating the need for patients to seek care abroad.

The King’s Liver Transplant Centre of Excellence was officially inaugurated at a ceremony held at King’s College Hospital in Dubai Hills on Monday, 4th November 2024. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including HE Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of Al Tayer Group; Mr.Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani Board Member - King's College Hospital London, Dubai, Mr. Saleh Al Hashimi – CEO, Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, Dr. Hanan Obaid, Director of the Health Policy & Standards Department, DHA; Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation; Dr. Maria Gomez, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation, MOHAP; and Prof. Anil Dhawan, Director of Paediatric Liver, GI & Nutrition Centre and Clinical Director of Child Health at King’s College Hospital London.

According to Kimberley Pierce, CEO of Kings College Hospital London, Dubai, the centre will have far-reaching effects on the region. “There are a lot of children who need liver transplant surgeries for a number of reasons,” she said. “Part of it is because the disease sickle cell anaemia, which is quite prevalent here, causes damage to the liver and in some cases makes a liver transplant necessary. With this centre, none of these families will have to travel outside the UAE to get that.”

She continued, “There are a lot of families who cannot afford it. So, we have partnered with charities like Al Jalila Foundation which will help fund some of these procedures. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) also have a program where they subsidise transplants for children.”

“The non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is very prevalent in the GCC. No one knows the reason for this. In fact, our doctors are currently doing research on it with the MBRU- Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences trying to understand why it is so. These are young people and are not nationality-specific,” she added.

Prof. Mohamed Rela, who pioneered the technique and has performed over 4000 liver transplants, explained how transplants change lives. “A five-day-old child I operated on is now a lawyer,” he said. “If you look at her now, you will never guess that she has undergone a transplant. It is an operation that transforms lives. It is an operation that is essential for this country.”

As the only centre of its kind in the region, this latest accomplishment reflects King’s College Hospital London – Dubai’s dedication to supporting the UAE’s healthcare goals and providing specialised, compassionate care to all. Through this initiative, the centre aims to create a lasting impact on liver health for generations to come, embodying His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s legacy in every aspect of its mission.

