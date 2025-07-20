Amman, Jordan – Kingdom Health has announced the launch of its second phase of development, marking a significant milestone as the first phase of core construction concludes.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held on Thursday, 10 July, at the St. Regis hotel in Amman, where a JOD 125 million agreement was signed between the Kingdom Health and MID Contracting Company. Under this agreement, the contracting company will undertake architectural finishing, interior fit-out, and the installation of electro-mechanical systems for the project’s medical and academic facilities. These efforts pave the way for the trial phase, during which vital systems, equipment and operational infrastructure will begin to be integrated.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prof. Feras Hawari, Minister of Health; Dr. Azmi Mahafza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Zaher Al-Qatarneh, Secretary General of the Ministry of Investment and Acting General Manager of the Jordan Investment Fund; and Mohammed bin Hassan Mounis, the Acting Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. They were joined by senior dignitaries, officials from relevant government entities, local and international partners, and representatives from both parties.

Commenting on the agreement, Fadi Al-Said, Chairman at the Kingdom Health, stated, “We are proud of the progress achieved in the Kingdom Health project. This is not just an investment in health and educational infrastructure, it is a long-term investment in people and society. Through strategic partnerships and a clear vision, we aim to establish an institutional model that strengthens Jordan’s position as a regional hub for healthcare and education.”

Dr. Mahmoud Sarhan, CEO of the Kingdom Health, added, “The second phase marks a strategic shift toward institutional and operational empowerment. It is when our vision becomes tangible, offering a cutting-edge experience aligned with global standards in healthcare and medical education. This will be based on a smart infrastructure and an integrated operational system that includes advanced communications, facility management, and modern medical technologies, all supported by our global academic and medical partnerships.”

Chairman of the Board at MID Contracting Company, Eng. Ala’ Al-Masri, further commented, “We are honored to collaborate on this landmark project, one of pioneering initiatives in Jordan and the region. Being entrusted with responsibilities to deliver on architectural finishing, interior outfitting, and the installation of electro-mechanical systems that require high precision and engineering integration demonstrates the strong faith in the excellence of our services. We are committed to applying best engineering and operational practices to ensure the facilities meet the highest standards of quality, intelligent operation, and safety, enabling the project to fulfill its institutional vision effectively and sustainably.”

The Kingdom Health serves as a transformative model in the healthcare and medical education sectors. It reflects the convergence of Jordan’s national vision and high-impact investments supported by the Saudi Jordanian Investment Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of PIF. The project is being implemented through a public-private partnership under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) framework, ensuring sustainable investment and a meaningful social and economic impact.

Construction is progressing steadily, with full operations expected by the end of 2027. The project spans a built-up area of over 128,000 square meters. Upon its operational phase, it will include the Kingdom University for Medical Sciences with a capacity of 600 seats and state-of-the-art educational facilities. These will integrate modern medical curricula with artificial intelligence and clinical training to graduate a new generation of doctors, researchers, and leaders in healthcare and medical education. Additionally, the project includes a 330-bed university hospital, 72 outpatient clinics, a specialized children’s hospital, and five centers of excellence that will directly address major health challenges in Jordan and the region.

The project is distinguished by world-class partnerships, notably with University College London (UCL) Medical School as the academic partner and UCLA Health as the medical partner.

Beyond its academic and medical impact, the project is expected to generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, with potential for future expansion. It represents a transformative investment in Jordan’s future, serving as a driver of economic growth, a catalyst for scientific research, and a destination for medical tourism, in alignment with His Majesty King Abdullah II’s vision of establishing Jordan as a regional center of excellence in medical and health education.