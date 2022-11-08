Riyadh: Riyadh Airports Company (RAC) has started to work on Chinese standards to be implemented at King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) into an airport that welcomes Chinese tourists, and makes their journeys easier and more pleasant, by helping to overcome language barriers and offering services such as convenient payment systems.

Chinese travelers view the “Welcome Chinese certification” as the global standard for hospitality services for international travel. An E-visa is already available for Chinese travelers to Saudi Arabia and KKIA is enhancing its welcome to all Chinese travelers and carriers to Riyadh. The Saudi Capital recently has major leisure and business mega events. Diriyah season, Riyadh Season and Boulevard Riyadh City are among tourist attractions in Riyadh.

The "Welcome Chinese Certification" program, developed and issued by the China Tourism Academy working with the marketing and communications firm Select Holding Ltd, is a hospitality standard specifically dedicated to Chinese travelers outside their own country. China Tourism Academy's sponsorship guarantees uniformity in the quality of service and supports all certified businesses in entering the Chinese travel industry.

With the problems caused by the pandemic starting to recede, Riyadh Airports understands the importance of Chinese passengers and started to look at how to make life easier for them when they come to visit Saudi Arabia. The company is going to provide services at KKIA including flyers, brochures, destination maps and other informational material translated into Chinese, as well as signage and flights information. The UnionPay Payment System will be available in all the main facilities, and RAC will also investigate the potential for adding additional payment methods such as WeChat Pay and Alipay.

