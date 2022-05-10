Beirut: Under the patronage of HRH Princess Ghida Talal, chair of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC), a memorandum of understanding was signed to renew the agreement between King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) and the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC), with the aim of bolstering joint efforts in cancer care and clinical research.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Asem Mansour, KHCC’s CEO, and Professor Ali Taher, director of Naef K. Basile Cancer Institute, vice chair for research at the Department of Internal Medicine, and associate vice president for advancement and communication at the American University of Beirut Medical Center.

During the event, Princess Ghida stressed on the importance of the strategic partnership between the two institutions and held it up as a model for experience exchange partnerships aiming to guarantee the best medical care practices for cancer patients in the region.

Professor Ali Taher stated: “This agreement will support exchanging experiences related to the unique programs offered by the Naef K. Basile Cancer Institute and will be vital to research that aims to fight cancer both locally and regionally. The signing of this agreement will give a real chance at treatment to every cancer patient through providing the best medical practices according to international standards.”

The memorandum reiterated the goal of strengthening joint efforts between KHCC and AUBMC in scientific research and in fighting cancer in the region. It also stipulated the establishment of a joint experience exchange program for medical personnel in cancer care and clinical research, enhancing communication during complex medical cases, and providing opportunities for doctors and specialists to participate in joint conferences.

About AUBMC

Since 1902, AUBMC has been providing the highest standards of care to patients across Lebanon and the region. It is also the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine at AUB (established in 1867), which has trained generations of medical students and physicians, and whose graduates can be found at leading institutions around the world. AUBMC is the only medical institution in the Middle East to have earned the five international accreditations of JCI, Magnet, CAP, ACGME-I and JACIE attesting to its superior standards in patient-centered care, nursing, pathology/laboratory services and graduate medical education.

The Faculty of Medicine has graduated over 4,000 medical students and physicians; the Rafic Hariri School of Nursing provides excellent education for the nursing staff, and the Medical Center meets the healthcare needs of over 360,000 patient visits annually.

