Amman, Jordan: King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) has signed an agreement with Norba Real Estate Development and Investment to develop and construct a group of commercial centers, marking a significant addition to the new phase of KHBP’s strategic expansion plan.

The agreement was formalized by Eng. Ammar Izziddin, Chief Executive Officer of King Hussein Business Park, and Mr. Mohammad Abu Al-Rub, Chairman of Norba Real Estate Development and Investment, in the presence of representatives from both parties, along with experts from the real estate development sector.

This partnership strengthens Business Park’s growing portfolio of commercial projects and aligns with its vision of creating a sustainable, comprehensive, and integrated urban environment. Under the agreement, modern commercial complexes will be developed, featuring office spaces, mixed-use areas, and retail outlets. The projects will be designed in accordance with advanced architectural and operational standards to meet the needs of investors, employees, and visitors, while supporting both professional and social lifestyles.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Ammar Izziddin said that the signing represents an important milestone in King Hussein Business Park’s expansion and sustainable development journey. He noted that Business Park aims to deliver added value that contributes to Jordan’s social and economic development by stimulating key sectors such as construction, retail, and hospitality, creating employment opportunities, supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, and enhancing infrastructure and services. These efforts, he added, will boost commercial activity and competitiveness, further strengthening KHBP’s position as a leading hub for business, investment, shopping, and entertainment.

The development of the commercial complexes forms part of a broader expansion and investment strategy through which King Hussein Business Park offers a range of land and long-term, high-quality investment opportunities. These opportunities are supported by incentives and competitive advantages designed to complement Business Park’s growth, strengthen its integrated ecosystem of facilities and services, and drive sustainable development.