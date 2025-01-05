Jeddah – King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah achieved a historic milestone in 2024, recording the highest annual operational figure in the history of Saudi airports. The total number of passengers served reached over 49.1M, marking a 14% growth compared to 2023.

The airport also reported a significant increase in total flights, which exceeded 278,000—an increase of 11% year-over-year. Additionally, KAIA handled 47.1M bags, with a 21% growth in operational throughput.

The airport's busiest day ever recorded was on December 31, 2024, serving more than 174,600 passengers, Similarly, December 2024 became the busiest month in the airport's history, with passenger numbers surpassing 4.7M.

Eng. Mazen Johar, CEO of Jeddah Airports, attributed these record-breaking numbers to the airport's accelerated operational growth, enabled by the unwavering support of the Kingdom’s leadership and the close oversight of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics. He highlighted ongoing infrastructure development efforts at KAIA, emphasizing the company’s vision to position the airport as a global hub. This vision is focused on enhancing the passenger experience while serving as a gateway to the Two Holy Mosques and a driver of tourism and trade.

Johar extended his gratitude to all stakeholders from government and private sectors for their collaborative efforts. He commended their collective contributions to delivering world-class services that align with the Kingdom’s status.