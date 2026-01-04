Jeddah: King Abdulaziz International Airport recorded a new historic achievement, reaching 53.4 million passengers in a single year. This marks the highest figure ever recorded by a Saudi airport since the beginning of aviation in the Kingdom and places the airport among the world’s Mega Airports, which include the largest airports globally in terms of passenger numbers.

The total number of flights reached 310,000, in addition to handling 60.4 million bags, representing a growth of 12 percent compared to 2024. The number of Zamzam water bottles handled during the year reached 9.57 million, while air cargo flights totaled 2,968.

This achievement reflects the qualitative transformation of King Abdulaziz International Airport and its position as a regional hub and national gateway connecting the Kingdom to the world. It also highlights its role in facilitating the movement of visitors and pilgrims, enhancing tourism, and aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, economic diversification, and the delivery of an exceptional travel experience.

For his part, the CEO of Jeddah Airports Company, Engineer Mazen Johar, stated that reaching 53.4 million passengers confirms the airport’s high operational readiness and represents a pivotal milestone toward the next phase, in preparation to double this figure, with Allah's willing, in the coming years.

Engineer Mazen Johar emphasized that this national achievement would not have been possible without the grace of Allah Almighty, followed by the guidance of the wise leadership, the continuous support of the Makkah Region Province, His Excellency the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, His Excellency the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, His Excellency the CEO of Matarat Holding, and all success partners who are committed to delivering high-quality services to all passengers and visitors.

He added that King Abdulaziz International Airport continues to strengthen its position as a key aviation hub in the region through expansions, increased capacity, and service development, supporting future growth targets.

The CEO of Jeddah Airports Company also expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to all success partners across both government and private sectors for their fruitful cooperation through an integrated teamwork system that has contributed to delivering the highest level of services befitting the Kingdom’s reputation.