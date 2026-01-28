Growth in total assets reaching to KD4.64 billion, 18% growth

Growth in financing portfolio reaching to KD3.32 billion, 17% growth

Growth in depositors' accounts reaching to KD3.22 billion, 17% growth

Kuwait: The Chairman of Kuwait International Bank (KIB), Sheikh Mohammed Jarrah Al-Sabah, announced the Group’s financial results for the year ending on 31 December 2025, achieving a net profit of KD 30.1 million, with earnings per share (EPS) of 14.48 fils, compared to 2024’s KD 23.1 million with EPS of 10.52 fils. These positive results reflect KIB’s strong operating performance and sustainable growth across its various sectors, driven by its ambitious strategy to enhance performance in core banking activities and explore new growth horizons, enabling it to occupy a unique and valuable position in the market as one of the leading banks in terms of profitability.

Commenting on the Bank’s financial results, KIB Chairman Sheikh Mohammed Jarrah Al-Sabah said: “The year 2025 was rich in impactful contributions and meaningful achievements, reflecting our pride in the efforts of our national talent and our appreciation for our fruitful partnerships. Our steadfast commitment to the principles of Islamic Shari’ah, together with our vision to be “the Islamic bank of choice in Kuwait”, has positioned KIB as a prominent model of business success.”

Al-Jarrah emphasized that achieving these remarkable profits was the result of the disciplined execution of the Bank’s comprehensive transformation strategy. This strategy focused on improving cost efficiency and risk management, strengthening and deepening relationships with existing and prospective customers through the expansion of core business activities, and prioritizing the development of innovative banking products and services. It also included the continuous enhancement of the customer experience, the building of agile business models capable of responding to evolving market dynamics, investment in technological capabilities to support business growth, ongoing investment in human capital, and the strengthening of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices as well as corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Al-Jarrah added: “We recognize the pivotal role of the banking sector in shaping the future of markets. As such, we reaffirm our commitment to remain a trusted financial partner and a strong supporter of national talent, as well as an institution that contributes to sustainable development across all vital sectors.

Regarding the financial statements for the year 2025, Al-Jarrah noted that the total assets witnessed a 18% growth, amounting to KD 4.64 billion, in comparison to KD 3.92 billion at the end of 2024. This growth came primarily as a result of an increase in the financing portfolio by 17%, reaching KD 3.32 billion at the end of 2025, compared to KD 2.85 billion at the end of 2024. Additionally, the financial investments portfolio which primarily concentrated on high-quality Sukuk recorded a growth, bringing the total to KD 568.9 million at the end of 2025, compared to around KD 513.4 million in 2024.

Regarding dividend distribution to the shareholders, Al-Jarrah stated that KIB’s Board of Directors proposed cash dividend of 8 fils per share and 5% as bonus shares from the issued and paid-up capital. This recommendation is subject to the approvals of the Bank’s shareholders at the General Assembly and competent regulatory authorities.

A New Era of Leadership

On his part, Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KIB, stated that the Bank is entering a new era in which business success is no longer measured solely by financial results, but also by the positive impact the institution creates within its environmental, social, and urban surroundings. This impact has become a fundamental pillar in shaping future growth prospects and in adopting international best practices.

Commenting on KIB’s financial performance, Bukhamseen noted the increase in the net financing income in 2025, to reach KD 68.7 million. Fee and commission income increased to KD 21 million, up from KD 17.4 million, reflecting a growth rate of 21%. Investment income increased to KD 7.6 million, up from KD 3.2 million, reflecting a growth rate of 137%, due to gain from sale of investment properties. This contributed to a rise in total operating income, which reached KD 101.5 million compared to KD 91.4 million in 2024, marking a growth of 11%.

In addition, Bukhamseen stated that the profit from operations before provisions and taxes increased by 9%, to reach KD 42 million compared to KD 38.7 million in 2024.

Discussing the Bank’s financial position, Bukhamseen highlighted that depositors’ accounts in KIB grew by 17%, totaling KD 3.22 billion by the end of 2025, in comparison with 2.75 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, shareholders’ equity attributable to the shareholders grew by 10% to reach KD 382.8 million.

He further noted that KIB maintained high levels of total capital adequacy ratio, in accordance with Basel III instructions, reaching 22.08% as of 31 December 2025.

Sustainable Sukuk

On the other hand, Bukhamseen noted that 2025 marked a landmark launch year for the Bank, during which KIB achieved a series of transformative strategic milestones. Foremost among these was the successful issuance of USD 300 million in sustainable Tier 2 capital sukuk. The issuance attracted record investor demand, with oversubscription exceeding seven times and total orders surpassing USD 2.1 billion.

This landmark achievement reflects strong investor confidence in the Bank’s performance and strategy, further reinforcing its distinguished position in both regional and international markets. The sukuk received a BBB+ rating from Fitch Ratings and are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Awards and Recognitions

Bukhamseen noted that this year’s journey was culminated in KIB receiving a number of international accolades. Foremost among these was the “Excellence in Digital Leadership and Customer-Centric Banking in Kuwait for 2025” award from the World Union of Arab Bankers., in addition to the “Excellence in Innovative Corporate Banking Services in the Middle East and North Africa for 2025” award from Capital Finance International (CFI.co).

These recognitions represent international acknowledgment of KIB’s pioneering role in delivering advanced Islamic banking services and reaffirm its steadfast commitment to supporting the growth and development of the banking sector in the State of Kuwait and across regional markets.

In their closing remarks, Al-Jarrah and Bukhamseen praised the exemplary regulatory and supervisory role of the Central Bank of Kuwait and its steadfast support. They also expressed their gratitude to the Capital Markets Authority for its efforts in creating an attractive and competitive investment environment in Kuwait. In addition, they acknowledged the dedicated efforts of all KIB teams and their significant contributions to achieving these results. They extended their heartfelt appreciation to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management for their continued support and wise guidance in further strengthening KIB’s financial position.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.