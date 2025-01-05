Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the continuation of its most competitive financing offer, in partnership with Mohammed Naser Al Sayer & Sons, the exclusive dealer for Toyota and Lexus in Kuwait. This exceptional offer allows customers to purchase their favorite vehicles with exclusive benefits, including no salary transfer requirement, profit-free financing for up to five years, complimentary car insurance from Al-Dawli Takaful Insurance Company (KIB Takaful), and free maintenance service packages.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, Head of Central Sales at KIB, said: "Our previous financing offer was met with great enthusiasm from customers, motivating us to reintroduce it in collaboration with Al Sayer, a valued strategic partner of the Bank. We are committed to delivering financing solutions that meet our customers' needs and aspirations, while continually enhancing their banking experience with exceptional benefits."

Al-Shammari added: "This offer is tailored to provide flexible and comprehensive solutions for customers looking to purchase Toyota and Lexus vehicles—two of the most popular and highly sought-after brands in both local and global markets. We are proud to be part of this partnership, which delivers added value to our customers and reinforces their trust in our banking services."

KIB’s financing offer stands out for its flexibility, offering customers profit-free financing for up to five years and tailored options to meet their financial needs, including financing with fixed profit rates for the first three years of a five-year term. The offer also includes complimentary maintenance services and Takaful insurance coverage provided by the Bank, ensuring a more convenient and seamless purchasing experience for customers.

It is worth noting that this offer is part of the strategic agreement recently signed by KIB with Mohammed Naser Al Sayer & Sons, reaffirming the Bank's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that align with its customers' aspirations. KIB continues to solidify its position among the leading banks in the local market, catering to customer needs with exceptional banking services and market-leading offers.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.