The European Central Bank is ready to deploy its instruments to maintain financial stability and has a solid track record in devising new tools when required to deal with turbulence, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

"The European Central Bank is monitoring and is always ready to use the instruments that it has available, and has come up in the past with the adequate instruments and tools that were necessary in order to procure price stability, and of course financial stability, because one doesn't go without the other," Lagarde told a press conference.

