Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) concluded its participation as a strategic sponsor of the 2025 International Conference and Forum on Assistive Technologies for Special Needs (ATSN’25). The event was held under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, and attended by Ghada Al-Tahir, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the State of Kuwait, along with the President of Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST) Khalid Al-Begain, the Deputy Director General of the Public Authority for Disability Affairs Dr. Khalifa Al-Haila’a, as well as partners, sponsors, and distinguished guests.

The opening events saw a strong turnout, as the conference highlighted the latest innovations designed to empower persons with disabilities, promote digital inclusion, and develop technological solutions that enhance their quality of life and support their full integration into society.

Commenting on KIB’s participation in the opening ceremony, Marwa Marafie, Corporate Communications Manager, stated that this event reflects Kuwait’s commitment to advancing technologies for persons with disabilities and strengthening the ecosystem of social innovation. She emphasized the importance of assistive technology in creating new opportunities to better serve this community.

She also affirmed that KIB’s participation as a strategic sponsor aligns with the Bank’s commitment to supporting all segments of society, especially persons with disabilities, stressing that the Bank views technology as a human and social value before it is a commercial service. She added that KIB continues to develop inclusive banking solutions, more accessible digital platforms, and operational procedures that take into account the needs of persons with disabilities at every step of their banking journey.

Marafie emphasized that the Bank’s support for this conference falls within a broader strategy to strengthen partnerships with the United Nations, academic institutions, and international organizations, with the aim of accelerating the adoption of assistive technologies in Kuwait and fostering an enabling environment for impactful technological innovation.

She also noted that investment in assistive technology is a fundamental component of KIB’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, adding that the Bank is continuously working to raise awareness about the importance of digital accessibility as a pivotal step toward achieving broader digital equity.

In her concluding remarks, Marafie affirmed that KIB will continue supporting initiatives and events that contribute to enhancing the quality of life for persons with disabilities and enabling their active participation in society. She expressed her appreciation to the organizing entities and to both international and local partners for the success of this distinguished event.

It is worth noting that KIB’s participation in this event is part of a series of initiatives the Bank continues to implement to promote digital inclusion and develop services that are better tailored to the needs of persons with disabilities. The Bank consistently works to expand its community programs and partnerships and to support innovative technological solutions, driven by its belief that empowering persons with disabilities is a fundamental element of KIB’s mission to serve the community and strengthen its role in sustainable development.

