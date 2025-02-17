​​​​​The Kia EV4 and PV5 and Concept EV2 to be unveiled on February 27

First Dedicated Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) model – The Kia PV5 – and PBV business strategy underscore Kia’s first-mover leadership in PBV sector

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kia Corporation’s 2025 Kia EV Day will take place later this month at Tarraco Arena in Tarragona, Spain. The event follows the first Kia EV Day in Korea in 2023 and will showcase the brand’s latest electric models, concepts, and technologies to advance Kia’s global EV leadership in sustainable mobility.

The second Kia EV day will also underscore Kia’s role as a Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) first mover. It presents a vision of a new paradigm in EV usability with vehicles that offer users exceptional flexibility through radical modularity.

Kia’s 2025 EV Day will mark the global debut of the Kia EV4, unveiled in concept form at the brand’s first EV Day, and the Kia PV5, the first of Kia’s dedicated PBV model, displayed as a concept at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Kia will also present the Concept EV2, a compact EV and the newest member of its dedicated EV model family.

Teaser images and video footage that hint at the concept’s styling, along with close-ups of the new models, offer a preview of Kia's innovative design approach. Each vehicle showcases aesthetics inspired by Kia’s Opposites United design philosophy, with the visual assets offering a glimpse into the unique characteristics of the Kia EV4, PV5, and Concept EV2.

These three models represent Kia’s bold new electric vehicle Strategy. The Kia EV4, Kia PV5, and Kia Concept EV2 feature the brand’s cutting-edge electric platform technology and demonstrate Kia’s clear determination to lead global sustainable mobility in the passenger and business sectors to satisfy customers' diverse needs everywhere.

Kia will share its overall PBV strategy, providing full details of the business, vision, product line-up, and launch to support the roll-out of the PV5. In addition, the company will also display its game-changing PBV platform. This dedicated battery electric skateboard architecture underpins the brand’s new PBV business by enabling the flexible combination of various types of vehicle bodies.

Key members of Kia’s senior leadership team will take to the stage throughout Kia EV Day. In addition to presenting the EV4, PV5 and Concept EV2, the leadership team will also reveal Kia’s expanded electrification strategy, which is set to transform the global EV market. The event video will be released on the Kia Worldwide YouTube channel in March.

Kia Corporation – about us

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company’s brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.