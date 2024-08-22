Study reveals Kia is third highest-ranking brand among Mass Market competitors

The K5 secured a model-level award for fourth consecutive year

Both EV6 and Carnival earned model-level awards for the third consecutive year

EV9 earns segment award in its first year on sale, while Forte completes Kia’s impressive tally

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kia America leads the J.D. Power 2024 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study with five Kia model-level winners, the highest number of awards received by a single brand in this year’s study. Additionally, the J.D. Power APEAL study reveals Kia is the third highest-ranking brand among Mass Market competitors.

For the fourth consecutive year, the K5 was the highest-ranked Midsize Car, while the all-electric EV6 (Compact SUV) and Carnival (Minivan) topped their respective segments for the third year in a row. Reflecting the J.D. Power APEAL study’s findings that excitement among legacy automaker’s BEV owners is at an all-time high, the EV9 earned its first segment award (Upper Midsize SUV) after its first year on sale. The Forte completes Kia’s award count in this year’s study as the highest-ranked Compact Car for the second consecutive year.

“We are thrilled to stand out in this year’s J.D. Power APEAL Study with the most segment-leading winners, particularly with the K5, EV6, Forte, and Carnival earning consecutive awards,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “Moreover, the recognition of the EV9 in its debut year highlights our commitment to understanding and responding to our customers’ needs across various vehicle segments – be it a Compact Car, SUV, or all-electric vehicle.”

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. APEAL Study is based on responses from 84,569 owners of new 2024 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was conducted from July 2023 through May 2024 based on vehicles registered from April 2023 through February 2024.

-Ends-

About Kia Corporation

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company’s brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gaia Cianci

Senior Account Executive

E. gaia.cianci@ogilvy.com