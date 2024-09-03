This follows Kia's earlier success in April, when the EV9 flagship SUV won the 'Best of the Best' award



The award-winning stationery designs celebrate Kia’s 80-year journey as a mobility pioneer and the brand’s sustainable and future-focused vision

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Kia Corporation has been recognized with two prestigious accolades at the 2024 Red Dot Design Awards. The company’s 80th-anniversary stationery design and its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) exhibition video both received awards for creative excellence in the Brands & Communication Design category.

One of the world’s most influential design authorities, the Red Dot Design Award honors creativity and innovation in design across various industries. Kia’s latest Red Dot triumphs follow on from the brand’s all-electric EV9 SUV securing the highly coveted ‘Best of the Best’ at the Red Dot Award: Product Design in April.

Marking the brand’s 80th anniversary, Kia introduced its recyclable New Year's stationery in 2024 to encourage employees to embrace shared goals while embodying Kia’s commitment to sustainable innovation and its relentless drive toward progress. More than just a tribute to creative excellence, the Red Dot recognition for Kia’s anniversary stationery is a testament to the brand’s remarkable journey as a mobility pioneer over the last 80 years.

Kia’s exhibition video, showcased at CES 2024, is another prime example of the brand’s design prowess. Through immersive visual storytelling blended in the exhibition space, the video brought to life the transformative potential of Kia’s PBV solutions. This approach not only reflected Kia’s core brand values but also presented complex technological innovations in a customer-centric and easily understandable way.

These accolades reflect Kia's ongoing commitment to groundbreaking design and reaffirm the brand’s philosophy of pushing the boundaries of innovation, pursuing continuous progress and finding inspiration to shape the future of mobility.

Kia Corporation – about us

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Since 1944 Kia has been providing mobility solutions. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gaia Cianci

Senior Account Executive

T. +971 58 650 4919

E. gaia.cianci@ogilvy.com