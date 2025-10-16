Abu Dhabi – Khidmah, one of the region's leading integrated facilities management and maintenance companies, and K2, a leading technology company based in Abu Dhabi, have signed a landmark partnership set to revolutionise traditional facilities management (FM) operations. Formalised during GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai, the collaboration will see the development and deployment of advanced autonomous and intelligent FM solutions across Khidmah’s extensive service portfolio, including residential, commercial, retail, education and government facilities.

The collaboration will integrate cutting-edge technologies into daily FM operations, implemented across selected Khidmah-managed properties. Key applications will include AI-driven asset intelligence that optimises equipment performance and lifecycle efficiency, autonomous cleaning and inspection systems for hard-to-access and high-risk areas, and smart monitoring platforms powered by real-time analytics to enable data-driven decision-making and predictive service optimisation.

“At Khidmah, we believe in the importance of continuous innovation to enhance safety, productivity, and sustainability, building a future-ready FM model that evolves with our clients’ needs,” said Naser Barhoum, CEO of Khidmah. “Our partnership with K2 marks a transformative step in shaping the next generation of facilities management, where AI and robotics redefine operational excellence and service quality.”

This partnership signifies a major step forward in revolutionising traditional FM operations through advanced digitalisation. It will drive consistent, data-led service delivery, enhance customer experience, and improve productivity and safety, while optimising operations and reducing costs through smart planning, automation, and performance intelligence.

“Robotics and AI can revolutionise the way we work, it can take mundane tasks off our hands, so we can focus on things that need a human touch but it can also create new dimensions of work we couldn’t imagine possible,” said Sean Teo, Director of K2. “We believe that the partnership with Khidmah will set a new standard for FM operations as robotics and AI get integrated.”

This strategic alliance combines Khidmah’s extensive operational expertise and market scale with K2’s cutting-edge robotics and AI capabilities. The partnership supports Khidmah’s digital transformation roadmap and bolsters its position as a leading FM service provider, while jointly driving the development and deployment of K2’s advanced technologies across real-world facilities.

About Khidmah:

Khidmah has been providing award-winning, cost-effective facilities management and home maintenance solutions that cover residential, commercial, retail, government, education, and hospitality properties in the UAE and the region for more than a decade, with over 100 projects currently under its management and over 18,000 contracted units. From integrated facilities management, landscaping, and cleaning to home maintenance, pest control, handyman services, renewable and energy management and many more, Khidmah delivers individual or package solutions that are based on each client's unique needs and budget. The company also provides lifeguard services to over 60 KM of coastline in the UAE.

Khidmah stays on the cutting edge of industry best practices and innovative technologies to continuously improve the quality of services, drive cost efficiency, and minimise environmental footprint.

About K2

K2 is a technology company based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, pioneering the next frontier of innovation.

We design and develop intelligent systems across robotics, autonomous mobility, and longevity building solutions that operate at the highest levels of precision, adaptability, and impact.

Rooted in the spirit of resilience and driven by a vision of progress, K2 exists to elevate the world around us empowering both humans and machines to reach new heights.