Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Khazna Data Centers, a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, today announced the launch of Thuraya, a structured graduate development program designed in partnership with the International Data Center Authority (IDCA). The program is built to prepare early-career talent for roles across engineering, special projects and Khazna NexOps, Khazna’s in-house organization for mission-critical data center operations.

Thuraya functions as a data center finishing school for new graduates, combining technical foundations with supervised, hands-on exposure in data center environments. The program will run for a full year and is built to support Khazna’s competency-based operating model, where training outcomes and assessments are directly connected to operational execution and role readiness.

Thuraya reinforces Khazna’s strong training frameworks, ensuring consistent standards, repeatable learning pathways, and measurable skills development for new joiners.

“Khazna has moved quickly to build real operational capability at scale, and this is a strong signal of that intent,” said Mehdi Paryavi, Chairman and CEO of IDCA. “Programs like Thuraya matter because in-house teams are only as strong as the training behind them. This is how you develop consistent standards, reduce operational risk, and build the next generation of leaders for mission-critical infrastructure.”

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO, Khazna Data Centers, said: “Thuraya is a practical investment in the people who will run the infrastructure behind the AI economy. It strengthens our model by accelerating capability development, embedding a culture of safety and discipline, and ensuring our teams are ready to operate at the service levels our customers expect.”

Thuraya will include structured learning modules, evaluations, and applied assignments aligned to real design-build-operate workflows. Participants will progress through core topics spanning data center design, safety practices, operational procedures, and incident readiness, supported by assessments that validate competence before graduates take on critical tasks.

“Building in-house capability at scale requires a consistent approach to learning and certification,” said Gabriella Planojevic, Learning & Talent Management Director, Khazna Data Centers. “Thuraya helps us attract and develop early-career talent, accelerate readiness, and maintain the high bar required for mission-critical environments.”

Thuraya is part of Khazna’s broader commitment to building world-class talent and strengthening operational resilience as AI workloads accelerate and infrastructure requirements become more demanding.

About Khazna Data Centers

As one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.

About IDCA

International Data Center Authority (IDCA) is the global independent Digital Economy think tank that works with nations to create AI policies, Digital Hubs, and Digital Economies by standardizing approaches, selection, design, feasibility, operations, and related processes and methodologies for digital infrastructure and related systems. IDCA is represented in more than 40 countries and is active globally in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.