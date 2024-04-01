MUSCAT, Oman/PRNewswire/ -- Khazaen Fruit and Vegetable Central Market "Silal", a fully integrated warehousing, distribution and logistics centre with modern facilities to meet Oman's food supply chain needs, is set to enhance its operations with Yardi Voyager®.

Silal is the first project to utilise Yardi technology in Oman. Silal's forward-thinking approach brings efficiency and modernisation to its business processes. Serving as a centralised hub, Silal leases space to tenants offering a range of facilities from cold storage, warehousing, market and retail units along with additional commercial spaces and offices, and it houses custom clearing and food testing facilities.

With Yardi's unified cloud platform, Silal will efficiently manage its property operations, including leasing, lease administration and facility management processes. Yardi's software will also provide a tenant self-service portal and app, enhancing convenience and accessibility for all stakeholders to make payments, manage maintenance and view sales data online. By automating key property management operations, Silal can increase productivity and build superior customer experience.

"We are excited to embrace Yardi's innovative technology to elevate our operational capabilities and provide unparalleled services to our stakeholders," said Khalid Al Khatib, Chairman of Silal. "This reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of industry developments and underscores our commitment to delivering added value and state-of-art solutions to our stakeholders."

"Yardi's intuitive technology is designed to support the strategic growth and evolving requirements of organisations such as Silal," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and general manager of international for Yardi®. "We are proud to contribute to the advancement of Silal and look forward to a successful partnership."

See how Yardi can increase your efficiency with a cloud-based retail management platform.

About Silal

Silal is Oman's central fruit and vegetable market located in Khazaen Economic City, serving as a central logistics hub for the trade and wholesale of fresh fruits and vegetables in Oman. Consolidating importers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, consumers and customs and lab facilities in one destination. The Project is being developed on a c. 500 thousand square meter plot, with additional plots allocated for future expansions. Construction of the project commenced in May 2022 and has now crossed a completion rate of 96%. Silal is scheduled to open its doors in Q2 of 2024.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.