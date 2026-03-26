Dubai – Khatib & Alami (K&A), a leading multidisciplinary consultancy, has launched its new corporate website.

The new platform brings together K&A's project portfolio, service capabilities, and industry knowledge in a single, accessible destination for clients, partners, and prospective talent. It captures the spirit of a company that continues to evolve, grounded in technical excellence and committed to delivering integrated, sustainable solutions across the built environment.

“The new website has been designed to reflect who K&A is today – a firm with deep regional roots, a strong digital capability, and a clear sense of where the built environment is heading,” said Dr. Najib Khatib, Chairman and CEO. “It showcases the scale of our track record and brings our projects, people, and insights to the forefront.”

At its core, the platform celebrates the people behind K&A’s success and the impact of their work delivering complex, multidisciplinary projects, and shaping environments that create lasting value for communities.

Explore K&A’s new digital experience at www.khatibalami.com

About Khatib & Alami

Khatib & Alami (K&A) is a leading international multidisciplinary consultancy with over 60 years of experience shaping rapidly evolving urban environments. We deliver complex, large-scale projects on time and within budget, leveraging deep expertise across multiple sectors.

Ranked among the Top 50 international design firms and Top 10 in the Middle East by Engineering News-Record (ENR), K&A employs 6,500 professionals across 30+ offices worldwide. Its award-winning work spans architecture, urban planning, transportation and mobility, water and environment, energy, program management, and digital services.

Driven by ambition and a commitment to excellence, K&A is dedicated to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions that have a lasting, positive impact on communities worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Khoury

Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications

E: Olga.Khoury@khatibalami.com