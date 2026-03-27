Abu Dhabi: Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has ranked 6th in the world for Petroleum Engineering in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, climbing from 7th place in 2025. The University has also made gains across other engineering disciplines, with the broader subject area of Engineering and Technology scoring 131, Electrical & Electronic Engineering rising to 92nd, and Chemical Engineering making the biggest leap into the global Top 100 at 94, up from the 151–200 range in 2025.

With three subjects placed in the global Top 100, and three within the Top 150 worldwide, Khalifa University has secured positions for a total of 15 subjects under different categories in the 2026 QS Rankings by Subject.

Additionally, Mathematics remained in the Top 150 at 130, Mechanical Engineering achieved 133rd place, and Computer Science and Information rose to 137th. This year also marks a historic milestone with Khalifa University receiving its first-ever published broad subject ranking in Natural Sciences, placed 220th globally.

His Excellency Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said: “Progress in globally competitive disciplines reflects a clear focus on research that delivers impact, particularly in areas critical to the UAE’s strategic priorities and the future of energy. Our 6th place ranking in Petroleum Engineering and consistent rise in several disciplines in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 demonstrates our research, academic, and infrastructure excellence. These results reflect the strength of our faculty and research community in advancing innovation that supports economic diversification and develops the scientific and engineering talent the country and the region require.”

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 analysed the reputation and research output of 6,277 institutions globally, of which 1,912 were ranked across 55 subjects and 5 broad subject areas, creating over 21,000 entries.