Mazad, Bahrain’s leading digital auction and marketplace platform and a Mumtalakat portfolio company, announced the launch of a premium collection of car plates starting with 69, which include highly sought after numbers such as 699999, 699996, and 696969.

The number plates are currently available for bidding on Mazad’s app, with the auction set to conclude during a virtual event, streamed live on Mazad’s social media channels on Tuesday, 31 March.

In addition, Mazad launched a selection of distinctive number plates for private trucks and buses starting with 11 such as 110000 and 111111, alongside motorcycle number plates starting with 44 such as 44444 and 44000. This collection is expected to attract the attention of bikers and truck enthusiasts.

On this occasion, Nezar Habib, CEO of Mazad, expressed that “this first-of-its-kind initiative reinforces Mazad’s position as a pioneer for innovation in the Kingdom of Bahrain, reflecting the company’s digital readiness. Furthermore, it emphasizes our commitment to meeting our customers’ needs and providing them with unique opportunities, especially with the launch of the premium 69 series, to purchase collectible and high value items through a seamless and efficient experience.”

The collection of number plates is now on auction through Mazad App and those interested can start bidding immediately in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by the relevant authorities. Mazad all interested individuals to follow the live broadcast of the auction closing.

For more information, contact Mazad’s customer service team on 17778887.