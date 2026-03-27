Gold rose on Friday on bargain-hunting but remained on track for a fourth straight weekly loss, ​as the U.S.-Israel war with Iran stoked inflation concerns, lifted the dollar and reinforced expectations of higher ​interest rates.

Spot ​gold rose 1.1% to $4,425.39 per ounce as of 1018 GMT. Gold was set for a weekly loss of 1.4% so far having touched a four-month low of $4,097.99 ⁠on Monday. U.S. gold futures for April delivery gained 1% to $4,421.30.

"The initial knee-jerk liquidity needs have been met, and now gold is able to perform," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree. "Savvy investors have been using the dip in prices as an opportunity to build."

Brent crude ​rose to nearly $110 ‌a barrel, even ⁠as U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump extended a pause in attacks on Iran's energy plants for 10 days.

The U.S. has also ​sent thousands of troops to the Middle East, with Trump ‌weighing whether to use ground forces to seize Iran's strategic ⁠oil hub of Kharg Island.

Since the war began, oil prices have surged, fuelling inflation concerns that would typically support bullion as an inflation hedge. However, higher interest rates tend to weigh on non-yielding gold.

Traders have priced out any chance of U.S. rate cuts in 2026 and see a 40% chance of a rate hike by year-end, per CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The market was expecting two cuts before the war began.

"Bullion is trying to rebound after the recent selloff, but it is clear that we will ‌remain in volatile territory until there is more clarity about the U.S.-Iran ⁠situation," said Swissquote analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.

Softer bullion prices ​attracted some buying in India this week, though many held off in anticipation of a further price drop.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Central Bank's gold reserves posted their largest weekly drop since August 2018 ​amid fallout from ‌the Iran war.

Spot silver rose 1.1% to $68.74 per ounce. Spot platinum ⁠gained 2.5% to $1,872.87, while palladium ​rose 1.7% to $1,376.66.

(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)