Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced 270 participants attended the inaugural Winter School on Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security. Organized with support from Google.org, the UAE Cyber Security Council, and CyberE71, the event marks a critical extension of one of the most comprehensive Cybersecurity Seminars Program in the region.

A total of 100 in-person and 170 online participants joined from across the UAE and received certificates endorsed by Khalifa University and the UAE Cyber Security Council, signifying high-level readiness to combat cyber threats and architect secure AI systems. Participants included high school and university students, PhD candidates, academic staff, cybersecurity professionals, and representatives from the both public and private sectors.

The Winter School’s multidisciplinary program combined theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and policy perspectives, providing a holistic, practice-oriented learning experience. Key focus areas included AI and cybersecurity: technology and geopolitics; Graph Neural Networks for hardware security; human factors in AI and cybersecurity; AI, awareness, and cyber insecurity; quantum computing in the era of AI and cybersecurity; cybersecurity policy, governance, and compliance (with a focus on the UAE); AI and national security; Cyber threat intelligence and incident response; Digital forensics in the age of AI; and a Hands-on Capture-the-Flag cybersecurity simulation.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, was honored for his exceptional support for the program, while CyberE71 was recognized as the leading Local Community Organization (LCO) of the Khalifa University Program. Led by Dr. Luigi Martino, Principal Investigator, the opening session also featured a high-level panel discussion with representatives from key partners, including Fatima Alneyadi, Cyber E71 Program Director, Samer Abdullatif, Regional Executive of MEA Public Sector in Google Cloud, and YuYing Mak, Project Officer, Virtual Routes.

"There is a critical demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals as new technologies, like AI, present both opportunities and threats to the field,” said Dr. Wieland Holfelder, Vice President Engineering, Regional CTO for Google Cloud Security and Sovereignty. “We’re proud to support universities across EMEA to help build a strong, diverse, and AI-savvy cybersecurity workforce.

Prof. Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said: “The Winter School on Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, organized with support from Google.org, reflects Khalifa University’s commitment to building critical human capital in cybersecurity and AI. By partnering the UAE Cyber Security Council and CyberE71, we are equipping the region with a multidisciplinary talent pool capable of tackling digital security challenges head-on. This initiative directly aligns with the UAE’s vision to become a global hub for advanced technology and artificial intelligence.”

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, affirmed that this initiative is an extension of national efforts aimed at nurturing talent and driving the development of innovative digital solutions capable of addressing evolving challenges and threats in cyberspace. He noted that the inaugural Winter School serves as an ideal platform for promoting cybersecurity awareness across society and showcasing advanced artificial intelligence and quantum computing technologies to strengthen cyber resilience and foster innovation.

H.E. Dr. Al Kuwaiti further emphasized that these efforts play a vital role in empowering youth and cultivating new generations of experts and leaders in the cybersecurity and digital security sectors. He highlighted that innovation is a cornerstone of the UAE’s National Cybersecurity Strategy and is a key driver in reinforcing the national cybersecurity ecosystem. In this context, he pointed out that the "CyberE71" continue to support and incubate innovative ideas and efforts in the cybersecurity domain, while safeguarding national achievements and sustaining long-term digital resilience affirming that CyberE71 aims to empower students and graduates by equipping them with knowledge, enabling them to become successful entrepreneurs in the field of cybersecurity.

Dr. Martino said: “The results of the Winter School are twofold. On the one hand, this initiative has clearly demonstrated the strong interest in topics such as Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity across different disciplines and sectors. On the other hand, it has confirmed that without a robust and supportive ecosystem, initiatives of this kind cannot succeed. The role played by all stakeholders is commendable.”

The Google.org Cybersecurity Seminars program provides funding and support from Virtual Routes to bolster cybersecurity education in higher education. The program helps students learn more about cybersecurity and explore pathways in the field through mentorship and learning resources that enhance their hands-on experience.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

About Google.Org

Google.org applies Google’s innovation, research, and resources to promote progress and expand opportunity for everyone.

About UAE Cybersecurity Council

In November 2020, the UAE Cabinet established the UAE Cyber Security Council to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and ensure a safe and strong cyber infrastructure, as a part of the UAE vision to strive toward a more secure digital transformation, The Council, led by the UAE Government’s Head of Cyber Security, aims to contribute to the nation’s legal and regulatory frameworks for cybersecurity and to secure both current and emerging technologies. It also responsible for building a vibrant ecosystem for cyber security across UAE driving innovation and stimulating economic growth in cyber through collaboration with industry, academia and international cyber diplomacy. The Council is also responsible for pioneering and implement awareness & capacity development initiatives across the UAE to enhance the safety and security of the UAE populace, in line with leadership’s vision.

About CyerE71

CyberE71 is a national cybersecurity innovation and entrepreneurship acceleration program launched by the UAE Cyber Security Council to empower students, graduates, professionals and founders from all stages to build and scale cybersecurity startups. Through incubation, mentorship, hands-on training, and strategic partnerships, the program strengthens local talent, drives innovation, and contributes to the UAE’s national cybersecurity ecosystem in line with the UAE National Cybersecurity Strategy.