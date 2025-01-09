Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced its sponsorship of the sixth edition of The Rage Festival 2025 – one of Abu Dhabi’s most popular family and entertainment winter events, which is hosted at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi from 8 to 12 January 2025.

The winter festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors, including Emirati families, residents, and tourists, to enjoy a diverse array of family-friendly activities, musical and cultural performances, entertainment segments, and creative workshops suitable for all ages. The festival also offers shopping enthusiasts a unique experience at the "Retail Zone," where various SME businesses are showcasing their products and services at dedicated kiosks and exhibition spaces. Among them are 10 Emirati SMEs, whose participation is supported by Khalifa Fund as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering entrepreneurial talent and fostering the sustainable growth of Emirati businesses in a competitive market.

The businesses backed by Khalifa Fund from the F&B sector feature unique concepts, including "Oro Pizza and Burger," known for its hand-crafted Neapolitan pizzas and gourmet burgers, served through a mobile food truck that caters to events and festivals; "Black Café," which offers premium coffee and light snacks; "CRAMBZ," standing out with its distinctive gourmet burger offerings; and "Fillings Chocolate," celebrated for its artisanal chocolates and elegant, custom-designed packaging tailored to client preferences.

In the retail and fashion sector, Alyam presents culturally inspired ready-to-wear designs that celebrate Emirati heritage; Socks Up provides premium-quality socks and ready-made clothing; similarly, HMR Designs focuses on meeting clients' needs by offering apparel and accessories for outdoor activities; Glaza Collection artfully combines tradition and innovation through its makhoor-inspired designs and signature artisanal fragrances; and Manout Tailoring, an online store, specialises in designing and tailoring women’s clothing with a blend of traditional and modern styles. Adding a touch of luxury, Odela & Co offers scented skincare products made with premium ingredients, providing customers with a unique and indulgent self-care experience.

Commenting on the participation, Mrs. Moza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, stated: “As we are keen to support the involvement of our member SMEs in trade exhibitions and economic forums, we also recognise the importance of supporting their active participation in community events and festivals. 'The Rage' not only serves as a cultural and touristic destination, but also as a valuable platform for local entrepreneurs to promote their unique products and services to a wider audience. It facilitates the acquisition of new customers, boosting sales and profitability. This, in turn, enhances the exhibiting businesses' competitiveness, improves their brand visibility, and their potential to achieve sustainable growth in the market.”

She added: “Our sponsorship of the festival and the support we provide to ensure these businesses' participation is a testament to our unwavering efforts to empower Emirati entrepreneurs in realising their ambitions. This aligns with our strategic approach to cultivating a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation among Emiratis, recognising the pivotal role SMEs play in driving economic development and contributing to the national economy.”

In addition to facilitating the members’ participation in major trade shows, diverse exhibitions, and events, Khalifa Fund Membership Programme offers a wide range of support services and opportunities for Emirati SMEs to enhance their capabilities and achieve growth through various direct and indirect channels.

To learn more about Khalifa Fund Membership Programme and how to apply, please visit the link: https://khalifafund.ae/

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007 by virtue of Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increased to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cameron Hurrion

KBS Strategies

Cameron@kbsstrategies.com

Aya Al Sharif

Aya@kbsstrategies.com

Altayib AbdAlwahed