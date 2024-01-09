The time cycle for requesting and receiving Khalifa Fund services is set to significantly reduce

Service provider branches in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Fujairah have permanently closed

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund has announced a strategic decision that marks a significant milestone in its journey of enhancing the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Khalifa Fund is officially transitioning all of its services to the TAMM platform, leading the way in embracing digital transformation and providing unparalleled accessibility to its members. As part of this exciting transformation, Khalifa Fund will be closing its service provider branches in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Fujairah, while Khalifa Fund’s Head Quarter in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be limited to management and internal operations. This move comes as Khalifa Fund reinforces its commitment to make its services more accessible and efficient for entrepreneurs across the country.

Khalifa Fund provides a wide range of services to entrepreneurs and SMEs, all of which are now available digitally through the government services platform including: Request for Funding, Request to Disburse an Approved Loan, Request to Amend an Existing Loan, Request for Reallocation of Loan Disbursement, Request for Training, Request for Membership, Request for Support Letter, and Request to Facilitate communication with strategic stakeholders. Additionally, for personalised guidance and support to new or existing businesses, entrepreneurs can schedule virtual business counselling sessions with our team of experts by contacting the call centre.This transition is aimed at breaking geographical barriers and enhancing the support Khalifa Fund offers to entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UAE.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone stating: "At Khalifa Fund, we are more dedicated than ever to supporting the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem. By making all our services easily accessible through the TAMM platform, we are empowering our members with convenience and efficiency; now that our services are fully automated via TAMM, physical attendance to the branches is no longer required, which will significantly reduce the time cycle for requesting and receiving services. This strategic move is in alignment with Abu Dhabi eGoverment Strategy to digitalise all services. It also resonates perfectly with our vision of embracing digital transformation and ensuring that our services remain at the forefront of innovation. We want to assure all entrepreneurs that we remain accessible and committed to your success. You can easily reach out to us through our dedicated call centre, where our team is ready to assist you promptly.

Her Excellency continued: "This transition calls for embracing innovation, adapting to change, and continually refining our skills. I have complete faith in Khalifa Fund's capabilities to transform challenges into triumphs and inspire others. Our unwavering dedication, outstanding leadership, and relentless pursuit of excellence are the pillars of our success."

Khalifa Fund remains committed to its mission of fostering entrepreneurship and supporting the growth of SMEs in the UAE. With this transition to the TAMM platform, Khalifa Fund is poised to provide even more efficient and accessible services to entrepreneurs, ensuring a brighter future for businesses across the UAE.

For more information about Khalifa Fund's services and to access them directly, please visit

https://shorturl.at/inprw

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

