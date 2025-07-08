Dubai, UAE – ASB Capital[1], a purpose-driven asset and wealth management firm with AUM of USD 5.2 billion, today announced the launch of the ASB MENA Equity Fund in partnership with Amwal Capital Partners Limited. The Fund is designed to deliver long-term capital growth through a high-conviction portfolio of publicly listed equities across the MENA region.

The actively managed, long-biased strategy aims to outperform the S&P Pan Arab Composite Shariah Equities Index by combining macroeconomic insight, rigorous bottom-up fundamental analysis, and on-the-ground due diligence. The Fund will offer diversified exposure to select MENA markets while maintaining sectoral balance across financials, industrials, consumer and healthcare, amongst others.

“The Fund reflects ASB Capital’s aspiration to offer disciplined, high-conviction strategies focused on long-term value creation,” said Hichem Djouhri, Senior Executive Officer at ASB Capital. “With MENA equity markets valued at over USD 3.5 trillion and continuing to attract global capital, we are building an investment ecosystem that connects institutional and private investors to fundamentally strong opportunities, anchored in governance, transparency, and sustainable growth.”

The ASB MENA Equity Fund is co-managed by ASB Capital and Amwal Capital Partners, both with a strong understanding in regional markets, macroeconomic trends, and active equity investments. The investment process focuses on generating alpha returns through a concentrated portfolio of fundamentally strong equities, each selected via valuation screening, intrinsic value assessments, and a long-term holding horizon.

“Amwal Capital Partners is proud to be the investment advisor of the ASB MENA Equity Fund that empowers investors to participate in the long-term growth of the region’s most dynamic companies,” said Fadi Arbid, Chief Investment Officer, Amwal Capital Partners. “With MENA equity fund inflows rising over 40% in the past year, we have seen investor demand for localized, actively managed strategies to be at an all-time high. Amwal Capital Partners has consistently outperformed the regional markets and delivered alpha across various market and macro-economic cycles. This Fund delivers on that need through deep regional expertise and disciplined execution aimed at unlocking sustained value.”

The ASB MENA Equity Fund is open to both institutional and individual investors and offers Shari’a-compliant access to one of the region’s compelling equity growth markets.

For further details, visit https://asbc.com/.

About ASB Capital Limited

ASB Capital is a purpose-driven asset management firm dedicated to providing bespoke wealth solutions for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), family offices, corporations, and institutional clients. With a foundation rooted in Al Salam Bank’s legacy, ASB Capital offers a range of services across public and private markets, investment banking, and placement services. Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm is committed to delivering performance-driven financial solutions that drive sustainable growth and create long-term value.

