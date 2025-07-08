Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Rekaz, the Saudi-based software platform transforming how service businesses operate, has raised $5 million in seed funding to scale its product and expand across the region. The round was led by COTU Ventures, with participation from Impact46, Shorooq, Numrah Capital and angel investors

Rekaz offers an end-to-end system for service-based businesses such as gyms, salons, and mobile providers. From scheduling and subscriptions to payments and client management, Rekaz replaces fragmented workflows and manual coordination with a streamlined, intelligent platform. Businesses can also launch their own branded booking websites and mobile apps to grow online.

Over 7,000 businesses have used Rekaz to process more than 1 million appointments and subscriptions, showing strong traction among single-location operators and growing multi-branch businesses.

“Our mission is to do for service SMBs what Shopify did for e-commerce,” said Abdulrahman Alomran, CEO and co-founder of Rekaz. “Most service businesses are still operating through scattered tools, spreadsheets, and manual work. We’re building the infrastructure they’ve been missing.”

Rekaz combines a purpose-built internal system with AI-powered insights and personalized onboarding flows that adapt to each business type. This approach allows merchants to get started quickly and run more efficiently, with less friction and fewer moving parts.

“Rekaz is solving a massive and overlooked problem,” said Amir Farha, General Partner at COTU Ventures. “Service businesses are the economic backbone of the region, and they’ve been left behind by traditional software. Abdulrahman and Abdulaziz are building the right platform at the right time.”

“We’ve designed Rekaz to be flexible, intelligent, and deeply aligned with how service businesses actually work,” added Abdulaziz Alkharashi, CTO and co-founder.

“Rekaz is a game-changer for the service economy in MENA — bringing digitization, operational efficiency, and data-driven growth to thousands of businesses that have historically been left behind,” said Yousef Albabtain, Partner at Shorooq. “We believe Rekaz has the potential to become the foundational layer for service-based SMBs across the region.”

The company will use the funding to deepen product development, enhance AI capabilities, and grow its presence across the GCC and wider markets.

About Rekaz

Rekaz is a Saudi-based software company building the all-in-one operating system for service-based businesses. Designed for industries like wellness, beauty, fitness, and home services, Rekaz enables businesses to manage bookings, payments, subscriptions, client engagement, and online storefronts through a single integrated platform. Rekaz empowers SMBs to grow both internally and externally with ease and confidence. Learn more at [rekaz.com].

About COTU Ventures

COTU Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital firm on a mission to transform the culture of venture capital in the Middle East. COTU stands for Champions Of The Underdog, and the firm prides itself on backing extraordinary founders at the loneliest, earliest stages of their journeys. With a deep belief in founder potential, COTU leads with trust, speed, and meaningful partnership. The firm typically invests from pre-seed to seed with deep focus on product-market fit, and provides strategic support in fundraising, product, and hiring. COTU only partners with companies where it can offer serious conviction and long-term value.

Learn more at [cotu.vc].

About Shorooq

Shorooq is a multi-dimensional investment firm backing the most innovative technology companies across the MENA region and beyond. Founded in 2017, the firm has built deep sectoral expertise in fintech, platforms, software, and deep tech, and has backed category leaders such as Pure Harvest, Tamara, Sarwa, Lean Technologies, TruKKer, and Mozn.

Shorooq is committed to building long-term, founder-first partnerships with a local presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Korea. The firm believes in driving structural transformation in underserved sectors through deep collaboration and conviction.

Learn more at [shorooq.com].

