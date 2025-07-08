Four Seasons Hotel Amman announces that it is officially Green Key certified, demonstrating the Hotel’s unwavering commitment to preserving the environment, leaving a positive impact and operating sustainably. Green Key, a globally recognized eco-label, signifies excellence in environmental responsibility within the hospitality industry.

To achieve this certification, Four Seasons Hotel Amman met a set of high standard environmental requirements that align with thirteen criteria areas which include staff involvement, environmental management, guest information, water, washing and cleaning, waste, energy, food and beverage, indoor environment, green areas, corporate social responsibility, green activities and administration.

Four Seasons is committed to building upon the company’s strong history of supporting communities and the environment. Through Four Seasons for Good, Four Seasons Hotel Amman seeks to preserve and regenerate the beautiful place in which we operate in Amman, Jordan and leave a positive, enduring impact on the local community. The Green Key certification is yet another focus area for how the Hotel is protecting the planet by being the best for the world.

The Green Key ecolabel represents a leading standard of excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable operations in the tourism industry. It has been awarded to over 7,000 establishments in 70 countries, making it one of the largest international ecolabels for accommodations. In Jordan, the Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan (JREDS) has served as the national operator of the Green Key program since 2009. The program also supports global sustainability by aligning with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

