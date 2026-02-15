Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of a new interactive Ramadan campaign titled “Spin & Win,” dedicated to Khaleeji credit cardholders as part of Al Waffer Account promotional offerings during the Holy Month.

The campaign reflects Khaleeji Bank’s ongoing commitment to sharing the spirit of Ramadan with its customers and enhancing their banking experience through innovative, value-added offers.

Running from February 13 to March 9, 2026, the campaign offers customers the opportunity to participate in an instant interactive experience when shopping using any Khaleeji Bank credit card. Customers who make a single purchase of no less than BD 50 per day will qualify for a chance to win instant prizes, adding an exciting dimension to their Ramadan shopping experience.

The campaign covers customer purchases at several key retail destinations across the Kingdom, including Lulu Hypermarket at The Avenues Mall and Ramli Mall, Lulu Hypermarket – Riffa, Lulu Hypermarket – Hidd, as well as HyperMax – City Centre Bahrain and HyperMax – Marassi Galleria. This initiative reflects Khaleeji Bank’s commitment to staying close to its customers at leading shopping destinations and offering practical promotions aligned with their daily lifestyle during the Holy Month.

On this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, commented: “At Khaleeji Bank, we are keen to introduce innovative Ramadan initiatives that reflect our close connection with our customers and address their needs during this blessed month. The ‘Spin & Win’ campaign forms part of our commitment to enhancing the credit card experience by transforming it into a rewarding and interactive journey that combines seamless payments with instant winning opportunities.”

She added: “We believe in delivering practical offers that provide genuine value to our valued customers and reward them for using our Sharia-compliant banking solutions, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which represents a special occasion to strengthen engagement and build long-term relationships founded on trust. We wish everyone a month filled with goodness and blessings.”

This campaign forms part of Khaleeji Bank’s broader Ramadan promotional offerings aimed at encouraging the daily use of credit cards and promoting a culture of smart utilisation of Sharia-compliant banking products, in line with the Bank’s vision to deliver an integrated banking experience that meets the aspirations of diverse customer segments.

Khaleeji Bank is recognised as a distinguished Islamic bank dedicated to fulfilling customer aspirations through an integrated Islamic banking model offering a comprehensive range of high-quality retail and corporate services, as well as Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s official website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow Khaleeji’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. Terms and conditions apply.