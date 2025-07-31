Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced an exclusive, limited time package of privileges for clients who apply to transfer their credit card balances to Khaleeji.

Through this offer, Khaleeji will waive its profit for six months, reducing the profit rate to 0% when transferring credit card balances, with the opportunity to benefit from a cashback rate of up to 3%. The offer also includes unlimited complimentary air miles with Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, together with exclusive discounts at more than 100 outlets.

Khaleeji invites interested clients to avail these benefits and apply via the Khaleeji App, through the Bank’s website, or by visiting any branch during the campaign’s period. Khaleeji also reaffirmed that its credit cards are Shari’a-compliant and remains committed to providing innovative financial solutions that meet clients’ needs and complement their modern lifestyles.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said “We are pleased to launch this exclusive and unique offer among Islamic banks for credit card balance transfers, allowing clients to benefit from the bank waiving its profit for six months, so the profit rate becomes 0%, cashback of up to 3%, and unlimited air miles with Gulf Air, in addition to wide-ranging discounts when transferring their credit card balances to Khaleeji. This reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that are fully aligned with the principles of Islamic Shari’a and meet our valued clients’ ambition.”

She added “Khaleeji remains committed to rolling out high-value offers that reinforce its leading position in Islamic banking, while delivering real value and a safe, flexible banking experience that suits our clients’ lifestyles and supports their future financial goals. We are delighted to invite all current and new clients to seize this limited time opportunity and take advantage of these privileges.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

For more information, please contact Khaleeji Bank’s Call Centre on 17540054, visit Khaleeji Bank's website at www.khaleeji.bank or follow the bank’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. Terms and conditions apply.