Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Khaleeji Bank B.S.C. (KHALEEJI) has announced its financial results for Q3 2025. The bank reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of BD 2.394 million, representing a 26.27% increase compared to BD 1.896 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) reached 2.21 fils, up from 1.75 fils in Q3 2024. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders for the quarter was BD 3.714 million, a increase of 8.60% from BD 3.420 million last year. Total income for Q3 2025 was BD 15.712 million, up 35.82% from BD 11.568 million in the same period last year.

For the first nine months of 2025, the bank achieved a net profit attributable to shareholders of BD 8.008 million, an increase of 13.85% compared to BD 7.034 million for the same period in 2024. EPS for this period reached 7.38 fils, compared to 7.08 fils last year. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders was BD 10.095 million, a 22.25% rise from BD 8.258 million in the previous year. Total income for the nine months amounted to BD 43.681 million, a growth of 20.85% from BD 36.144 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by increased income from financing contracts, increase in income from investment in real estate and overall decrease in finance expense.

The financial results also indicate a 3.19% rise in total owners’ equity, reaching BD 132.75 million from BD 128.65 million last year. Total assets increased by 5.10% to BD 1,572.44 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared to BD 1,496.13 million for the same period last year. Deposits grew by 5.23% to BD 1,417.32 million from BD 1,346.88 million at year-end 2024. Investments in sukuk increased by 7.98%, reaching BD 542.22 million from BD 502.14 million, while financing contracts expanded by 12.25%, totalling BD 809.528 million compared to BD 721.167 million as of 31 December 2024.

Commenting on the results, Mr Yousif Abdullah Taqi, Chairman of Khaleeji Bank’s Board of Directors, stated, “We are pleased to present Khaleeji Bank’s strong financial performance during the first nine months of 2025. This success reflects our strategic focus on balanced growth driven by operational efficiency and diversified banking activities, alongside a significant enhancement of our financing and investment portfolio. This performance demonstrates the bank’s ability to turn challenges into opportunities, supported by sound governance and a dedicated executive management team committed to delivering high-quality outcomes. These achievements reinforce Khaleeji’s position as a leading Islamic bank with a solid financial foundation and a clear vision for sustainable growth.”

He added, “These results are the outcome of an integrated strategy aimed at developing our business ecosystem, fostering innovation in retail and corporate banking, and investing in national talent. We remain committed to expanding our presence across various sectors and leveraging advanced technologies to create added value for shareholders and customers, aligned with the economic transformation of the Kingdom and the region.”

Mr Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, CEO of Khaleeji Bank, commented, “The financial results achieved by Khaleeji Bank during the first 9 months of 2025 reflect the fruits of the structured institutional approach the Bank has adopted over the past years and the success in implementing an operational strategy that strikes a balance between growth and sustainability. We have focused on enhancing efficiency by developing work systems and integrating banking operations, in addition to continuing to invest in digital solutions and upgrading the tech infrastructure to ensure agility and deliver a more seamless banking experience. This performance reaffirms the Bank’s ability to continue achieving strong results within a competitive and rapidly evolving economic environment.”

He continued, “The accomplishments realised are a direct reflection of the efforts and determination of our teams to excel in performance. We have continued to develop and empower national talents to lead the Bank’s transformation, while fostering an institutional culture grounded in transparency, accountability and innovation. We will continue to move forward with confidence towards achieving our strategic goals and strengthening our position within the Islamic banking sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region.”

Algosaibi added, “We look forward to the next phase with greater focus on enhancing financial and social sustainability, and expanding the scope of innovative digital solutions that meet the aspirations of our customers and shareholders. We will continue investing in technologies, human capital and services that reinforce Khaleeji Bank’s position as a leading banking institution capable of contributing to the Kingdom’s sustainable economic development.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Notice: The full financial statements and press release are available on the Bahrain Bourse website: www.bahrainbourse.com.