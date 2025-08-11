Dubai: From global entrepreneurs and viral influencers to tech disruptors and design icons, Khaleej Times has assembled an all-star judging panel for the inaugural KT+150 List – a first-of-its-kind initiative recognising the UAE’s next generation of Gen Z innovators. These 15 handpicked judges, each a leader in their field, will help identify the region’s most promising young voices shaping the future of industries like AI, fashion, esports, sustainability, and more.

With today’s announcement, the full judging lineup is now complete. Below are the newest additions joining the KT+150 panel — a cohort of experts who bring industry insight and bold vision to the table.

Real Estate: Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, Damac; Founder, Prypco; Co-founder & COO, Amali Properties

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank Dubai judge, Amira is revolutionizing property and proptech with bold ventures that challenge conventional real estate models.

Esports: Saeed Al Tahir, Secretary General, UAE Esports Federation

A leader at the frontier of digital sports, Saeed is building a new competitive ecosystem where tech, youth, and entertainment converge.

Education: Poonam Bhojani, Founding CEO, Innoventures Education

A driving force behind some of Dubai’s top schools and nurseries, Poonam is shaping education that’s future-ready, inclusive, and globally relevant.

Artificial Intelligence: Hala Majeed, Director, Lockheed Martin Center for Innovation & Security Solutions

From AI and robotics to cybersecurity, Hala fosters cross-sector collaboration to drive technological advancement in the UAE and beyond.

Energy: Dr. Waleed Al Nuaimi, CEO, Etihad Energy Services

A sustainability advocate and public-private sector strategist, Dr. Waleed is enabling clean energy transformation while mentoring the next generation.

Finance : Ronit Ghose, Global Head, Future of Finance, Citi Institute

:

Author and futurist shaping the conversation on how technology is redefining money and markets.

Gaurav Dhar, Group CEO, Marshal Fintech Partners



A UAE fintech pioneer and ecosystem builder, Gaurav is enabling financial innovation at scale.

Health & Wellness: Neeta Bhushan Nawalkha, TED Speaker and Award-Winning Author

A best-selling author, podcaster and resilience expert, Neeta empowers others to own their stories and lead with authenticity.

Consumer Tech: Michael Lahyani, Founder & CEO, Property Finder

An innovator behind MENA’s first real estate classifieds, Michael is a tech entrepreneur whose business case is studied at Harvard Business School.

Software & Web Development: Simona Agolini, CEO, Qidz

A digital entrepreneur blending tech and purpose, Simona is reimagining family life in the GCC through curated, trusted experiences.

They join an already stellar group revealed earlier this summer, including Mona Kattan (Fashion), Mr. Taster (Food), Emily Mottolese (Art & Design), Josh Wilson (Media & Entertainment), Miki Hirasawa-Ashton (Sustainability), and Ali Al Ali (Sports).

A New Era of Recognition

The KT Plus 150 List will honour outstanding Gen Z innovators, creators, and changemakers, who are transforming the UAE and the wider region. Each honouree will be selected in partnership with this distinguished judging panel, ensuring a process that values innovation, leadership, and social impact.

Nominations Close Soon

Public nominations remain open. The final honourees will be announced on 15 September 2025, with the full list unveiled in Q4.

To learn more or nominate someone, visit: https://www.khaleejtimes.com/kt-150