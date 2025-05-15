Khaled Waleed Al Falah:

The company reaffirms focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional financial services and added value to clients and shareholders

National Investments Company has solidified its leadership in the financial sector, driven by strong financial fundamentals

The company continues to advance steadily, building on its successful track record, supported by a clear strategy focused on innovation and adopting best practices

2024 has marked a significant milestone in the company’s journey, recording strong and positive profitability rates alongside an improvement in asset quality

Fahad Abdulrahman AlMukhaizim:

In 2024, National Investments Company’s business sectors achieved significant milestones, underscoring our commitment to diversification, sustainable returns, and innovation through strategic partnerships and high-impact investments

Successfully signed new Market Maker agreements, positioning the company among the top three providers on Boursa Kuwait

The company delivered strong performance in 2024, reaffirming its capability to achieve impactful milestones that reflect its strategic focus on innovation, diversification, and long-term value creation

National Investments Company held its Ordinary AGM for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and immediately following this, the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting was convened on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the company’s headquarters in Al Khaleejia Business Tower, with an attendance rate of 78.688%. Shareholders approved the hybrid meeting format, enabling participation both in person and online.

The Ordinary AGM approved all agenda items, including the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends at 22% of the company’s capital—equivalent to 22 fils per share (excluding treasury shares)—for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. These dividends will be distributed to shareholders registered in the company’s records in accordance with applicable entitlement dates and regulatory guidelines.

The shareholders at the Extraordinary AGM approved amendments to the company’s objectives, adding a new activity: securities-based crowdfunding platform services. Furthermore, updates were made to the naming of certain existing activities to align with the Unified Guide for Economic Activity Classification issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Board, Khaled Waleed Al Falah, expressed pride in the company’s exceptional achievements over the past year. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to reinforcing its leadership position in the financial and investment sectors, supported by a strong financial foundation and a clear strategic vision focused on delivering added value to shareholders, supporting economic growth, and enhancing the investment environment.

Al Falah emphasized that National Investments Company continues to build on its legacy of success through a purpose-driven strategy centered on innovation and the adoption of best practices in financial and investment services. He highlighted the company’s focus on achieving sustainable growth and maximizing shareholder returns, while developing a comprehensive range of financial solutions that meet evolving client needs and keep pace with dynamic regional and global markets.

He noted that 2024 represented a pivotal year for the company, as sustainability remained a key pillar of its long-term strategy. This approach supported strong financial results and attractive annual returns. The company achieved solid profitability metrics, including strong returns on average assets and shareholders’ equity, along with a marked improvement in asset quality. It also maintained a balanced cost-to-revenue ratio, underscoring the resilience and efficiency of its business model. Al Falah emphasized that these positive indicators demonstrate the company’s ability to deliver value-added services and enhance shareholder equity through sound planning and a clear vision for sustainable growth.

Reviewing the financial performance of National Investments Company for the year 2024, Al Falah noted that the company achieved a net profit of KD 12.1 million, along with an additional profit of KD 11.7 million that was reclassified from comprehensive income to retained earnings as a result of a partial exit from an investment. This brought the distributable profits to 30 fils for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, despite the challenges and negative performance of local and global markets and economies during 2024.

By the end of 2024, the company’s total assets reached KD 283.6 million, while the total equity of the parent company stood at KD 197.4 million, with total revenues amounting to KD 31.3 million. Al Falah emphasized that these results demonstrate the company’s commitment to achieving sustainable performance and maximizing returns on shareholders' equity, despite the market challenges.

Al Falah noted that NIC remains focused on exploring new opportunities across local and international markets to expand its footprint and diversify its investment portfolio. The company continues to enhance its competitive advantage by leveraging innovative strategies, ongoing market analysis, and the identification of high-potential opportunities across a wide range of economic sectors.

A Year of Positive Achievements

Al Falah highlighted that National Investments Company achieved notable milestones in 2024, including being named ‘Best Local Investment Bank in Kuwait for the year 2024’ by one of the world’s leading financial platforms, Euromoney. Additionally, the company received two prestigious awards ‘Kuwait’s Best for Family Office Services” and “Kuwait’s Best for Next-Gen” for 2024 by Euromoney International. He emphasized that these recognitions reflect the company’s ability to provide diverse and high-quality investment services, in line with the highest standards of excellence in wealth management. These awards underscore the company’s commitment to meeting client needs while advancing the investment sector.

In conclusion, Al Falah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all of NIC’s clients and shareholders for their unwavering trust in the Board of Directors. He pointed out that this trust has been a cornerstone of the company’s strategic success, empowering it to achieve strong financial and operational results—despite the challenges posed by both local and global economic conditions, which have affected market performance on regional and international levels.

Seizing Investment Opportunities

Fahad Abdulrahman AlMukhizim, Board Member and CEO of National Investments Company, affirmed that the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, reflect the success of its strategy in capturing high-quality investment opportunities, despite the geopolitical challenges and market disruptions that have impacted both regional and global markets.

AlMukhizim noted that NIC continued to expand its customer base, attracting a growing number of individual and corporate investors to invest in innovative and advanced investment products and opportunities. This contributed directly to an increase in assets under management, driven by the company’s efforts to attract new investors and strengthen the confidence of existing ones.

AlMukhaizim highlighted that the Financial Instruments Team continued to expand its footprint in the local market over the past year by securing agreements to provide market-making services. These agreements encompass companies currently listed among the Premier Market constituents, as well as others expected to join in 2025. Consequently, the number of companies benefiting from National Investments Company's Market Maker services has increased to 15, solidifying its position as one of the top three investment firms providing market-making services on Boursa Kuwait. He further emphasized the company’s critical role in enhancing market liquidity and stimulating trading activity within the local financial sector.

AlMukhaizim also commended the exceptional performance of the company’s investment funds in 2024, highlighting their positive and outstanding returns despite the regional challenges, particularly the political tensions and military escalations in the Middle East. He pointed out that these results reflect the company’s deep expertise and the professionalism of its investment team, which has successfully adapted to market fluctuations with efficiency and skill.

AlMukhaizim highlighted the outstanding performance of the Alternative Investments Department in 2024, executing several successful transactions, including mezzanine financing deals in Europe. These investments enhanced the company’s portfolio in the logistics and warehousing sectors, covering two projects in France and another in Germany. Furthermore, NIC invested in a UAE-based healthcare company and participated in a fund managed by Wafra International, which focuses on acquiring partner stakes in asset management firms. This aligns with the company's strategy to capture high-quality opportunities in the private equity sector.

AlMukhaizim also expressed appreciation for the exceptional performance of NIC's Financial Advisory Services Team, commending their ability to solidify their strategic position in the field of initial public offerings (IPOs). He highlighted the team’s pivotal role in managing the IPO of Baitak Investment Holding Group K.S.C.P., which marked a significant milestone in the market’s history. The IPO attracted subscriptions exceeding the target value by more than 17 times, with total coverage surpassing USD 2.5 billion. This achievement underscores strong investor confidence and demonstrates the team’s expertise in marketing and efficiently managing IPO processes.

AlMukhaizim further noted that NIC continued to affirm its leadership in investment banking services by executing a series of transactions exceeding USD 2 billion in total value. These included leading a preferred share issuance for a prominent energy company, a landmark deal that reinforces NIC's track record of working with prestigious entities. Moreover, the company participated as a joint financial institution in the IPO of Lulu Group Retail Holdings (PLC) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, with a value of USD 1.7 billion. This IPO stands as one of the largest in the region, reflecting NIC’s ability to execute complex, large-scale, and diverse transactions across sectors in local and global markets.

Al-Mukhaizim reaffirmed the continued strong performance of the Real Estate Investments Sector at National Investments Company in 2024. The sector successfully increased rental income from the company’s owned real estate assets, achieving near-full occupancy rates. This success was driven by an effective operational strategy focused on optimizing property management efficiency, alongside enhancements in the development of the company’s electronic real estate system. These improvements not only boosted operational efficiency, but also enhanced the quality of services provided to various stakeholders, supporting the enhancement of the operating environment and the development of administrative systems.

AlMukhaizim explained that the sector continued to expand its operations by adding new properties to the company’s client portfolios, focusing on acquiring high-quality assets that generate stable cash flows. This not only strengthened the real estate portfolio, but also ensured sustainable returns. As part of the company’s comprehensive investment vision, the sector continued its international investments across several Middle Eastern countries, with a strategic realignment aimed at achieving attractive returns, either through internal operational management or well-planned exits. This approach reflects the sector's agility in adapting to opportunities, changes, and regional challenges.

In addition, AlMukhaizim outlined that NIC established a dedicated strategy division to develop and implement its comprehensive strategic transformation plan. This aligns with the company’s ambitions for sustainable growth, enhanced governance standards, and operational transformation in the coming years, adhering to global best practices and standards. He noted that this move was part of the company’s drive to achieve its ambitious goals with the support of a global consulting firm, with whom the company signed a contract to develop the mechanisms for implementing its vision and ensuring alignment with operational and investment priorities.

On the note, AlMukhaizim explained that the Human Resources and Administrative Affairs sector at NIC focused its efforts in 2024 on achieving several milestones, most notably the completion of the second phase of the ‘Shift’ program. This program is dedicated to supporting and empowering newly graduated Kuwaiti women, preparing them to enter the investment job market. This was accomplished through specialized training courses aimed at developing their skills, enhancing their competencies, and strengthening their capabilities, making them well-qualified candidates for distinguished job opportunities in the private sector.

Social Responsibility

In line with its commitment to developmental and societal roles, National Investments Company continued to implement its annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs in 2024 through a range of comprehensive and impactful initiatives. These initiatives reflect the company’s strategy aimed at creating a positive and sustainable impact on society.

In the educational sphere, the company sponsored the Marketing Management Club at the College of Business Administration, Kuwait University, supporting a series of academic activities that included specialized training courses in investment and finance for students. Additionally, the company supported workshops organized by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), reaffirming its belief in the importance of empowering engineering talents and enhancing the technical skills of students and professionals in the industrial sector.

On the humanitarian front, the company participated in supporting charitable activities by providing financial support to the Kuwait Food Bank during the holy month of Ramadan, in recognition of the vital role the organization plays in providing valuable community services as a prominent humanitarian volunteer entity.

Gratitude and Appreciation

At the conclusion of the AGM, Chairman Khaled Waleed Al Falah expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Board of Directors, executive management, and all employees of National Investments Company. He praised their diligent and fruitful efforts, which significantly contributed to the company’s positive performance, aligning with its strategic plan and strengthening its position in the financial market.

Al Falah also extended his heartfelt thanks to the Capital Markets Authority, Boursa Kuwait, the Central Bank of Kuwait, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, acknowledging their continuous support and substantial efforts in enhancing the investment environment and driving economic development in Kuwait. He prayed that the blessings of security, peace, stability, and prosperity continue to grace the nation.