Jeddah: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) Jeddah branch has officially been chartered as an independent standalone member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, a leading organization in advancing the nursing field globally. This chartering marks the first of its kind outside the United States and the second globally, representing international recognition of nursing excellence at KFSHRC Jeddah, and reflecting a commitment to empowering nursing practices in the Kingdom.

Membership in the Sigma Theta Tau Society offers numerous opportunities for global networking with fellow professionals, access to scholarships, conferences, journals, and valuable scientific resources for nurses, aimed at enhancing professional development, and improving patient outcomes and experiences, thereby contributing to strengthening KFSHRC's position as a leader in nursing practices both locally and globally.

Founded in 1922, the Sigma Theta Tau International Honour Society is present in over 100 countries and has a membership of more than 35,000 nursing professionals worldwide. Sigma Theta Tau is an honour nursing society dedicated to promoting excellence in nursing practices, education, and research, and grants charters to healthcare institutions that demonstrate excellence in the field.

Previously, KFSHRC Jeddah has received the prestigious Magnet Hospital Recognition for quality from the American Nurses Credentialing Centre (ANCC), becoming the first Magnet hospital in Saudi Arabia and, as of 2023, the only hospital in the GCC region to have attained this accreditation three times. This honour represents the gold standard in nursing excellence worldwide, acknowledging hospitals that provide exceptional nursing services, high-quality care, professional innovation, and exceptional medical outcomes, making it the most important global accreditation program in nursing.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.