KFSHRC to Participate as Strategic Partner in C3 Davos of Healthcare New York Summit​USA, New York – King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is participating as a Strategic Partner in the C3 Davos of Healthcare New York Summit, “Healthcare Disrupted: The Future of AI, Data & Precision Medicine,” which will take place on Monday, September 8, 2025, at the Union League Club in New York City. The event will bring together world leaders, innovators, and healthcare pioneers to explore the technologies shaping the future of medicine.

KFSHRC will be represented by leading experts across multiple sessions. Dr. Björn Zoëga, CEO of KFSHRC-Riyadh and C3 Board Advisor, will deliver the Welcoming Remarks and Keynote Introduction, setting the stage for the discussions ahead. Prof. Jackie Ying, Chief Innovation & Research Officer will join the Keynote Panel: Vision 2030: How Saudi Arabia is Building Future Healthcare Solutions & Infrastructure, highlighting the Kingdom’s progress in digital health, AI-driven solutions, and healthcare system transformation.

In addition, Dr. Ahmad AbuSalah, Director of the Center for Healthcare Intelligence at KFSHRC, will speak in Session 4: Smart Hospitals: How AI is Powering Operational Efficiency, Patient Safety & Clinical Decision-Making, sharing insights on how AI is reshaping hospital operations and clinical workflows.

The summit’s wider agenda features high-level sessions on global healthcare priorities, including the global paradigm shift in the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, opportunities for startups in healthcare, biosafety and food security, incorporating the full spectrum of patient data to improve clinical outcomes and support predictive analysis, and elevating women’s health through AI-powered personalized medicine. The event will also feature the Clinical Intelligence Startup Showcase, spotlighting innovators redefining diagnostics, workflows, and personalized care.

As Strategic Partner, KFSHRC’s participation underscores its growing role as a global leader in precision medicine, digital health, and medical innovation, while reaffirming its commitment to shaping the future of healthcare on the world stage.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.