King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is advancing healthcare in Saudi Arabia through novel precision medicine initiatives, including a new genetic diagnosis protocol aimed at zero undiagnosed infectious diseases and in-house CAR-T cell production.

In his remarks at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh taking place from Oct 21-23 2024, Dr. Salah Baz, Head of Genomic Medicine at KFSHRC, stated: “Our new genetic diagnosis protocol, utilizing metagenomic sequencing, represents a breakthrough in how we tackle infectious diseases, especially those that evade traditional diagnostics. It ensures that our patients receive accurate, timely diagnoses, ultimately leading to more effective treatment plans.’’

Building on this, KFSHRC’s metagenomic sequencing protocol has demonstrated the ability to identify pathogens within 24 hours, overcoming the limitations of conventional methods, which often fail to detect underlying causes. This rapid diagnostic protocol has been applied to over 100 patients, delivering timely and effective interventions, particularly for those dealing with antibiotic-resistant or unexplained infections.

KFSHRC's Clinical Pharmacogenomics Service personalizes drug treatment to patients' genetic profiles, minimizing adverse reactions and enhancing treatment outcomes. This service optimizes medication regimens across multiple specialties and supports KFSHRC’s drive towards personalized medicine. Efforts are also underway to expand this service and build an inclusive genomic database to ensure inclusive, effective treatment protocols for all patients in Saudi Arabia.

With the global cancer therapy market projected to reach USD 409.7 billion by 2029, [m1] KFSHRC is addressing the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, through its in-house CAR-T cell production, reducing treatment delays from 28 days to 12-14 days and costs from SAR1.3 million to SAR250,000.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.

