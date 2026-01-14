Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH–Bahrain) has announced the launch of eKey 2.0 for Business (EKEY-B) in collaboration with Beyon Connect, as part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital transformation framework and provide customers with a more advanced and secure electronic identity solution.

EKEY-B offers a unified and reliable digital identification experience that enables customers to onboard and access digital banking services quickly and seamlessly, while adhering to the highest standards of governance and regulatory compliance. It also supports banking operations by reducing fraud risks and enhancing data integrity, thereby improving process efficiency and elevating the overall quality of services provided.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Shadi Zahran, Group Chief Executive Officer of KFH–Bahrain, said: “The launch of EKEY-B reflects our ongoing commitment to developing more advanced and efficient digital banking services built on trusted technologies and rigorous security standards. This strengthens customer confidence and ensures a smooth experience from the identification stage to the utilisation of services. It also embodies our vision to empower customers with precise, fast and regulatorily compliant digital identity solutions that support the Bank’s operations and enhance its readiness for the future.”

Dr. Zahran added: “This collaboration represents a model of integration between the banking sector and specialised national technology companies, contributing to the advancement of Bahrain’s digital infrastructure. We remain committed to further developing our digital services in partnership with leading institutions such as Beyon Connect, in line with our strategic objectives to offer customers advanced banking services that enhance their experience and support the Kingdom’s comprehensive digital transformation.”

Mr. Samih Abutaleb, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer – Technology & Operations at KFH – Bahrain, also commented, saying: “The adoption of eKey 2.0 for Business (EKEY-B) represents a prominent step within our ongoing efforts to strengthen the Bank’s digital infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of operational processes related to customer identification and identity verification, supporting the bank’s commitment to implementing the highest standards of cybersecurity and data governance.”

He added: “At KFH–Bahrain, we are keen to leverage the latest digital technologies to deliver a seamless and secure customer experience, while at the same time enhancing the readiness of our operational systems to keep pace with regulatory requirements and the rapid developments within the banking sector, as this supports the sustainability of the Bank’s operations and its future growth.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Christopher Hild, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Connect, said:

“Beyon Connect is pleased to support KFH–Bahrain’s integration of EKEY-B into its digital ecosystem, marking an important step in enabling secure and seamless identity verification for its customers. This milestone reflects our shared commitment to delivering trusted, future-ready digital solutions that strengthen operational efficiency and enhance the overall banking experience.”

From his end, Dr. Khalid Ahmed Al Mutawa, Deputy Chief Executive of Operations and Governance at the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), welcomed Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain to the EKEY-B ecosystem, noting that the bank’s adoption of the platform reflects its commitment to providing highly secure digital services and an exceptional customer experience, thereby supporting the advancement of Bahrain’s digital transformation.

Dr. Al Mutawa added that this step demonstrates the alignment of the private sector with the Kingdom’s vision to deliver customer-centric and secure digital services. He affirmed iGA’s commitment to expanding access to the national digital identity verification infrastructure, helping to facilitate individuals’ access to services, ensure compliance with regulatory standards, and strengthen customer trust.

The integration of EKEY-B with KFH–Bahrain’s tech systems marks a pivotal step in the Bank’s digital development journey, through the adoption of reliable solutions that support electronic transactions and establish a modern digital infrastructure that enhances the speed and efficiency of service delivery.