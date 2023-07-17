Kuwait: A delegation representing Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and Kuwait Red Crescent Society paid a maiden visit to Sadar hospital in Cox’s Bazar town, southeast Bangladesh, as part of joint efforts to support the Rohingya refugees in the Republic of Bangladesh.

The KFAED-KRCS partnership in Bangladesh reflects their common interest for boosting a humanitarian response to help the Rohingya refugees. It also reinforces the State of Kuwait’s role, as a global humanitarian center, and keenness to provide urgent humanitarian aid to afflicted nations.

Since the Rohingya refugee crisis broke in 2015, KRCS implemented several relief projects for the benefit of the Rohingya in Bangladesh with the support of Kuwait Fund.

KRCS has also implemented several relief projects, in cooperation with other humanitarian organizations, in which 1,200 housing units were built via a donation by Kuwait Fund and Qatar Red Crescent, in addition to distributing various foodstuffs, health care support, and water projects in that area.

The Fund has contributed USD 5 million to finance urgent needs for the Rohingya in Bangladesh, along with in-kind relief supplies, logistical and health services, and medicines. It has also provided essential services necessary to preserving healthy and safe life.

Besides being the leading development arm of the Kuwaiti government, the Fund takes upon itself to extend a helping hand to refugees and displaced persons in many countries around the world, including Palestine, Iraq, Syria and Yemen, as well as helping Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh through humanitarian projects.

Kuwait Fund embraces the State of Kuwait's humanitarian efforts and carries out its initiatives in an effort to provide unique and effective response to refugees and host communities, and promote its philanthropic endeavors.

Over the decades, the State of Kuwait has established its humanitarian hallmarks by helping refugees around the world, in cooperation and coordination with the United Nations agencies and other international organizations concerned with refugee affairs and human rights in many countries.

About the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development

The Kuwait Fund For Arab Economic Development is the first institution in the Middle East that took an active role in the international development efforts.

The Kuwait Fund extends Loans on concessionary term to finance development projects in the developing countries. The Fund also provides technical assistance to finance the costs of the feasibility studies of projects, as well as the training of nationals of the borrowing countries. In addition, the Fund subscribes in the capital of international and regional development institutions. Today, the Kuwait Fund forms a solid bridge of friendship and solidarity between the state of Kuwait and the developing nations.

