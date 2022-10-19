The stellar Brazilian-American startup was chosen to showcase its innovation at the CEATEC event in Japan.

Disability is one of the most substantial barriers to education worldwide.

Key2enable, led by Jose Rubinger, has made its mission to change this into an opportunity not only to include children with disabilities in mainstream classrooms but change the behaviors of children without disabilities enabling common learning outcomes for the greater good.

The 35-time award-winning startup has come up with a unique hybrid solution comprising assistive technology and special education aspects fused in a cost-effective service offering. The goal is to enable schools worldwide to be able to include children with severe motor, physical and cognitive disabilities in their classrooms.

It has been indeed a long and tedious yet triumphant journey for Key2enable, starting from the city of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, to the US, Israel, Portugal, Chile, and the UAE. They have been revolutionizing the way children with disabilities communicate, engage and learn. The game-changing “Special Education as a Service” subscription model enables schools to be equipped with a set of plug-and-play assistive tech, a completely customizable learning platform, and remote solution training for the teachers without buying a single device! The hardware bridges the gap between technology and disability by empowering children with severely restrictive physical disabilities to operate computers, while the learning platform lets teachers create play-based learning activities to engage children with different learning capacities simultaneously. All of this in a monthly subscription plan disrupts the Special Ed and Assistive Tech industry in a considerable way.

After enabling 650 schools and 150 rehab centers globally, Key2enable looks forward to making a mark in the Asia-Pacific market starting from the CEATEC opportunity in Japan, courtesy of the Government of UAE, Emirates Angels, and the innovation epicenter, Hub71, Abu Dhabi.

Quoting Jose (Co-founder and CCO, Key2enable), “We are grateful to all the people worldwide that have made our journey easier and wish to invite others to join us in turning the tide of education towards inclusivity and UN SDGs for a better future of generations to come. We don’t just want to be a startup; we want to achieve such a feat, that our legacy lives on”.

