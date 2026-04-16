Riyadh, KSA/ New York, USA - April 16. 2026. KEO, a leading multidisciplinary consulting firm, and Margulies Hoelzli Architecture (MHA), a leader in data center and mission-critical design, have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end data center solutions for developers and investors across the GCC and Europe.

As demand for high-performance digital infrastructure accelerates amid power constraints and regulatory complexity, the partnership combines KEO’s regional infrastructure leadership with MHA’s expertise in hyperscale and complex mission-critical facility design. Together, the firms deliver a unified platform that provides full-cycle service from early-stage feasibility through to design, construction, commissioning, and ongoing facility management.

Over USD 3 trillion is expected to be invested in data center infrastructure globally over the next five years. The sheer financial scale of this infrastructure boom eclipses some of the greatest transformative endeavors of our time, dwarfing even the Apollo Mission. The KEO & MHA partnership is positioned to competitively and innovatively support clients navigating complex challenges, including power availability, regulatory constraints, and the need for zero-downtime operations.

“This partnership brings together global hyperscale design expertise with deep regional infrastructure delivery, enabling a more coordinated approach to data center development. By aligning grid, regulatory, and facility design from the outset, we help clients reduce risk, accelerate approvals, and bring capacity online faster.” said Gregory Karpinski COO & Partner, KEO.

“By aligning our deep technical expertise with KEO’s leadership in the Middle East, we are streamlining the path to advanced AI infrastructure. Our combined strengths allow us to cut through delivery complexities, optimizing both capital expenditure and long-term operational performance for the region’s most ambitious projects.” said Matthew Hoelzli, MHA.

Collectively, KEO and MHA deliver a fully integrated approach to data center development, combining hyperscale design, infrastructure planning, regulatory coordination, and project delivery within a single framework. This enables simultaneous development of facility and grid infrastructure from day one, aligning utility requirements, regulatory approvals, and design progression in parallel.

This integrated model provides a single point of accountability across the full project lifecycle, from concept advisory through to operations. It enables more predictable delivery, optimizes total cost of ownership, and supports ESG compliance and access to green financing through recognized certification frameworks.

KEO and MHA bring a proven track record across more than 30 countries, representing over 1,200 MW of installed capacity and more than USD 100 billion in energy, power and data center investments.

About KEO

A highly integrated and agile creative AEP/PMCM enterprise where innovation is a way of life. KEO, together with its Allied Practices, is an independent, multi-disciplinary firm recognized for excellence performing professional services as a trusted partner for 60+ years. From shaping iconic skylines to crafting sustainable communities, KEO serves clients and builds legacies for a better tomorrow. Its core values of agility, empathy, advocacy, pragmatism, dedication and integrity guide the expertise of its 2,700+ perceptive problem solvers who help clients shorten the distance between inspiration and realization. Highly talented multinational professionals operate across two continents in 14 offices.

Media Contact – KEO

Haytham Nasr, Digital Media Director

6972 Tatweer Towers, Tower 2, King Fahad Road, 4942, Al Muhammadiyah District, Riyadh 12361, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: Haytham.Nasr@keo.com

www.keo.com

About Margulies Hoelzli Architecture (MHA)

Margulies Hoelzli Architecture is a full-service design firm with an interdisciplinary structure geared towards the planning and design of technically sophisticated facilities. Founded in New York, MHA has completed over 75 million square feet of projects across the continent with the belief that architecture and engineering are inextricably linked. Using a highly collaborative and interdisciplinary process, the firm unites aesthetics, function, and technology to deliver innovative, high-performance solutions.

Media Contact – MHA

Cristina Martinez, Director of Marketing and Business Development

545 Eighth Avenue, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10018

Office: +1 212 398 5700

Mobile: +1 201 207 5680

Email: cmartinez@margulieshoelzli.com

www.margulieshoelzli.com