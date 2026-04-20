Keller Williams Realty, LLC, the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, is expanding across Africa. As momentum continues, KW has awarded a new master franchise in Egypt.

“We’re proud to welcome Egypt into our KW family as we continue to expand our culture of growth and opportunity around the world,” said William E. Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), the international division of KW.

As of December 31, 2025, KWW, which operates outside of the U.S. and Canada, sold over 84,500 units, up 2.7 percent year-over-year (YOY), representing $20.9 billion in sales volume, up 21.4 percent YOY.

KW awarded its master franchise in Egypt to a strategic partnership between RED, co-founded by Khalid Bahig and Mohamed Banany, and ANCHOR Development & Management, founded by Ahmed Ghoneim.

Bahig, who will serve as chairman and CEO of KW® Egypt, previously held the role of CEO of Coldwell Banker Egypt, where he helped drive a major shift in the Egyptian real estate brokerage market by introducing structured sales frameworks, disciplined processes, and professional buyer handling approaches, setting foundations that many companies later adopted.

Bahig is currently the co-founder and chairman of RED, one of Egypt’s leading real estate marketplaces serving buyers, developers, and sellers.

“Our vision is to redefine the real estate experience in Egypt through professionalism, innovation, and trust, empowering agents to grow businesses worth owning and helping clients make property decisions with confidence and transparency, supported by KW’s end-to-end technology ecosystem,” said Bahig.

Banany will serve as a board member of KW® Egypt. A former VP of Marketing and Business Development of Coldwell Banker Egypt, he is also the co-founder and managing director of RED, where he has played a pivotal role in shaping one of Egypt’s most influential real estate platforms.

“We see this as a transformational step for the Egyptian real estate market,” said Banany. “By combining RED’s local market expertise with KW’s world-class models, systems, and technology, we are committed to enhancing agent performance, raising service quality, and establishing a more transparent and trusted marketplace for clients and developers alike.”

As the regional operating principal and a board member of KW® Egypt, Ghoneim will lead in collaboration with Bahig and Banany, brokerage professionals known for their deep market expertise, global exposure, and a shared commitment to building a culture of professionalism and education.

A seasoned entrepreneur, Ghoneim has led numerous large-scale residential developments in Egypt. His 20-plus-year career spans senior roles at top-tier global and regional real estate brands. He is also the founder of ANCHOR Development & Management, an integrated real estate development, sales, and marketing firm.

“Our objective is clear: we aim to establish KW as one of the top real estate companies in Egypt,” said Ghoneim. “We’re not just building a business, we’re creating the ultimate destination for real estate professionals in Egypt.”

“We believe the Egyptian real estate market will remarkably evolve with KW, by being the hub of agents, company leaders, and investors for development and training that drives results,” said Ghoneim.

In Q1 ’26, RED will become the first franchise office in Egypt, serving as the operational launchpad for KW’s expansion in the country and a central hub for agent training, growth, and technology adoption.

Egypt marks the second KW master franchise in Africa. The brand’s other region includes South Africa.

“Egypt represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth real estate markets in the region, and with this exceptional leadership partnership, we look forward to KW Egypt becoming the standard-bearer for agent success, training, and culture in this important market,” said Soteroff.

KWW is exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.

Core criteria for new licensees start with having a qualified leadership team grounded in the Keller Williams culture; the company also strives for government, banking, and judicial system stability and a higher maturity level for the real estate market.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW’s regions include Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Bahamas; Belize; Bermuda; Bolivia; Bonaire; Bulgaria; Cayman Islands; Colombia; Costa Rica; Curaçao; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Delhi NCR, India; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; Egypt; El Salvador; France; Germany; Greece; Guatemala; Guyana; Honduras; Hungary; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Nicaragua; North Macedonia; Panama; Paraguay; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Qatar; Romania; São Paulo, Brazil; Saudi Arabia; Scotland; Serbia; Singapore; Sint Maarten; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Thailand; Turkiye; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; Uzbekistan; and Vietnam.