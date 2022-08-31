A Kazakhstan national and a Pakistani national have been added to the long list of US dollar millionaires, while four others won luxury vehicles when Dubai Duty Free conducted the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Akhmet Kasaev, a 37 year old Kazakhstan national based in Damman, Saudi Arabia became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 398 with ticket number 0416, which he purchased online on 30th July.

Mr. Kasaev, who works as an engineer for a drilling company in Dammam, was inspired to enter the Dubai Duty Free promotion by his friend Omar Samalikov, the first Kazakh to win US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire back in 2015.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. What a huge blessing! I highly recommend for people to participate in your promotion, it’s really worth to try,” he said.

Mr. Kasaev is the 4th Kazakhstan national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Joining Mr. Kasaev as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Mr. Sohail Sikandar, a 52 year old Pakistani national based in Dubai, who was also announced the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 399 with ticket number 2319, which he purchased online on 20th August.

A first-time participant to Dubai Duty Free’s promotion, the father of two could not believe that he won US$1 million with his first ever Millennium Millionaire ticket.

“This is unbelievable! I'm so grateful for giving me this new fortune that my family will truly treasure for a long time. Thank you God and thank you Dubai Duty Free,” he said

Mr. Sikandar is the 22nd Pakistani national to win the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Today’s draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury car and two motorbikes.

Mr. Barinder Singh, a 52 year old Indian national based in Sharjah, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0176 in Finest Surprise Series 1814, which he purchased online on the 8th August.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 6 years now, Mr. Singh is a father of three and ran a tailoring business.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. I’m the happiest person in the world now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kenneth Francis Robertson, a 56 year old South African national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 0139 in Finest Surprise Series 1815, which he purchased on 20th August on his way to Riyadh.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 1989, Mr. Robertson had bought several tickets for Series 1815 and was delighted to learn of his win.

A father of four, Mr. Robertson works as divisional chief of E-commerce for Naqel Express.

“This is really surprising. Thank you for making my day, I love you Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Mr. Reza Ranjbar, an Iranian national based in Iran, won an Indian Scout Limited (Silver Quartz Metallic / Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0090 in Finest Surprise Series 510, which he purchased a ticket on his way to Iran.

Mr. Rajbar is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his win.

Lastly, Mr. Ron Watson, an American national won a BMW R nineT (Mineral / White Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0125 in Finest Surprise Series 511, which he purchased online on 15th August.

Mr. Watson was also not available for immediate comment.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free or email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae..