Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Middle East’s newest marketplace, Katmeer, has officially launched to provide residents with access to unique and unbeatable discounts offered by premium merchants. Designed as a robust and visionary platform, Katmeer has brought together some of the best market service offerings and deals across several categories including, fashion, beauty, well-being, cleaning, and more. In addition to the e-commerce website, residents can access the brand’s newest mobile application via Google Play or the AppStore.

In the first phase of the launch, the platform will specialise in home maintenance and cleaning service providers, where at the click of a button, users can browse from over 50 certified suppliers. In addition, have access to industry-specific filters or casually browse categories, including hair care products, professional photography sessions, meditation sessions, cleaning, beauty, and more. The second phase will see a wide variety of hospitality and F&B service providers, which is in line with Katmeer’s mission is to create a central marketplace tailored to serve individuals across the UAE whilst saving valuable time.

Founded in 2019, by UAE resident Leen Sayed Ahmed, Katmeer is a true testament to her passion for assisting friends and family in sourcing the best deals and discounts. Leen began her research to confirm the demand and then designed and developed the unique marketplace over two years to meticulously ensure the correct blend of both a user-friendly platform, and quality suppliers were both implemented successfully.

Leen Sayed Ahmed comments on the launch, “We are thrilled to be launching in the UAE after two years of preparation, Katmeer aims to offer residents unbeatable and attractive offers and services. Our long-term goal is to further expand our reach and eventually launch internationally.”

-Ends-

About Katmeer

Katmeer.com is a visionary marketplace that brings together the best market service offerings and deals across the UAE’s seven emirates, under one roof! Our offers and services cover the following life aspects:

Home & Office Care

Auto Care

Men & Women's Grooming

Pet Care

Health & Wellbeing

Shifting & Moving

Laundry/Dry Cleaning

Hotels & Restaurant Deals

Leisure & Entertainment Deals

https://www.katmeer.com/