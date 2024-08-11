Kaspersky Safe Kids has received ‘Approved’ certificates from AV-TEST and AV-Comparatives, independent testing organizations, for its outstanding effectiveness in blocking inappropriate content. Tests proved 100% and 98,1% in successful blocking of adult content on Windows platform respectively. In the AV-TEST’s research, the solution became twice the only one with blocking adult content in the history of tests since 2015. In the AV-Comparatives’s one, the solution became the only one certified out of 5 participants, supporting the similar cases in tests of 2019, 2021, and 2022.

The both test institutes conducted their tests in accordance with own methodologies. AV-TEST assesses parental control solution against 7,500 websites across six languages and 13 categories – adult content, violence, weapons, and others – to evaluate the product’s blocking capabilities. AV-Comparatives tested the solutions against 1,000 adult category websites and 100 child-friendly websites, determining certification criteria of 98% detection rate without false positives, severe bugs or design flaws.

AV-TEST Parental Control Test 2023 results

Kaspersky Safe Kids displayed a strong performance, particularly in its ability to block adult content. On the Windows platform, the app recorded a 100% blocking rate for adult content, marking it as the only vendor to achieve this result – also achieved in 2021 and 2023. Additionally, the solution displayed solid results guarding against other significant categories such as violence and gambling, with an overall average blocking rate of 92.20%. On the Android platform, Kaspersky Safe Kids performed a 99.09% blocking rate for adult content.

Kaspersky Safe Kids received the Approved Certificate for ‘Parental Control Test’ for the eighth consecutive time, remaining the only vendor in the market with such an achievement. Recent reports highlight the Kaspersky solution’s key functionalities, including harmful website blocking, social media control, and time and schedule restrictions, confirming it proves robust and comprehensive. Additionally, AV-TEST acknowledges Kaspersky’s “dedication to meeting the essential criteria expected from a trusted parental control provider”.

AV-Comparatives ‘Parental Control Certification’ results

Kaspersky Safe Kids achieved strong results in the 2024 AV-Comparatives test, where it successfully blocked 98.1% of pornographic websites and generated zero false positives on Windows. AV-Comparatives also recognized Kaspersky Safe Kids for its extensive range of monitoring and control functions, and for the speed with which changes made in the console were implemented on the child’s device.

Kaspersky’s solutions for effective digital parenting (Kaspersky Internet Security and later Kaspersky Safe Kids) have been regularly been tested independently by AV-Comparatives since 2014 – always succeeded in meeting certification criteria, earning ‘Approved’ certificates.

“We continuously strive to enhance the quality of our products to cater to the evolving needs of modern users. One of our key focus areas is digital parenting. We recognize the critical importance of offering reliable protection to children, who face heightened risks in the online world. Our goal is to empower parents with the confidence that their children are safeguarded. We are honored and proud that independent testers have acknowledged our dedicated efforts in this regard,” commented Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky.

