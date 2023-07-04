Kaspersky Safe Kids has received the ‘Approved’ certificate from independent testing organization AV-Comparatives, for the strong protection from adult content. Within the test AV-Comparatives researchers recognized the ability of Kaspersky Safe Kids to block 98% of inappropriate content with zero False-Positive cases. This year, Kaspersky Safe Kids has received the ‘Approved’ certificate for the seventh time in a row.

To verify solutions for “approved” certification, AV-Comparative researchers tested parental control apps against 1,000 websites with adult content, such as images and text. In addition, researchers tested 100 child-friendly websites to check parental control apps for false positives.

According to report results, Kaspersky Safe Kids ensures strong comprehensive kids protection, blocking 98% of adult content with zero false positives. AV-Comparatives also highlighted the simplicity of installing and configurating using the cloud console. Another remarkable feature was the almost instantaneous speed at which settings were activated on a child’s device.

Flexible configurator application monitoring and time limits were among options highlighted in the report by testers. As well as allowing or blocking access to an application, Kaspersky Safe Kids also has the power to configure time limits each day and create detailed timetables of any specific application, or general device used by a child.

“We are delighted to confirm Kaspersky’s adherence to continuous independent product quality assessments by testing institutes, and Safe Kids parental control solution is no exception. Seven consecutive successful certifications since 2017 allow us to conclude Kaspersky Safe Kids for Windows as a highly efficient solution,” – said Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder of AV-Comparatives

‘We are proud to obtain such an important certification for the seventh time in a row for Kaspersky Safe Kids, which requires such high detection rates in a test scenario that is more and more challenging year-by-year. It’s important parents choose reliable and comprehensive apps for digital parenting, which can support them in the education path that introduces kids in a safe digital world as well as help to establish healthy digital habits from the very beginning,’ commented Flavio Negrini, Web Data and Privacy Analysis Group Manager at Kaspersky.

The full AV-Comparatives report ‘Parental Control Certification’ is available via this link.

More information about Kaspersky Safe Kids is available here.

