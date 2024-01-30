Amid the current prevalence of malware attacks, Kaspersky’s anti-malware tools have achieved the highest possible rating in examination by independent security testing company SE Labs. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, Kaspersky Small Office Security and Kaspersky Plus were subjected to a mixture of targeted attacks using well-established techniques and threats found live on the internet at the time of the test. All three products were awarded the maximum possible 1136 points and an “AAA” awards certificate.

According to a recent Kaspersky global study, 36% of companies in Saudi Arabia experienced cyber incidents due to malware attacks in the last two years. The majority of cyber incidents occurred in financial organizations, telecommunications companies, critical infrastructures such as energy, oil and gas, because employees downloaded malware.

In SE Labs’ anti-malware protection test, Kaspersky Small Office Security and Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business were tested in the “small business” and the “enterprise” categories respectively, while Kaspersky Plus was assessed in the “home” segment. Test scenarios in this examination represented real-world cyberattacks, allowing vendors to show the effectiveness of endpoint security solutions in terms of detection, prevention, and mitigation.

All Kaspersky products received the highest 400 points in the “Protection Accuracy Rating”, as they detected and blocked all threats and didn’t allow them to compromise the system. Additionally, maximum of 736 points were earned in the “Legitimate Accuracy Ratings” as the products classified legitimate applications and URLs correctly. In total, the overall “Total Accuracy Rating” result was a maximum possible 1136 points, indicating the 100% effectiveness of Kaspersky anti-malware protection. Kaspersky products again received the “AAA” award and took first place in their categories.

“Malware is one of the most prevalent types of attacks in the world, and its number continues to grow. With the development of cybersecurity solutions, threat creators are searching for new ways to bypass security systems. The good news is that security vendors themselves conduct researches into their systems and their solutions to find weaknesses and develop and upgrade their proactive counter technologies correspondingly. We have been participating in testing by SE Labs for years and are making every effort to improve our products and confirm their effectiveness. As our results show, we are coping with the task pretty well, and we are really grateful to SE Labs for helping us to prove our effectiveness by challenging with the latest types of threats.” comments Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky.

“We update attack scenarios for the tests we run as soon as we register significantly new types of threats. We check if cyber security products are up to date and effective in the current threat landscape. Our testing helps vendors to improve their products, as well as customers to choose the strongest products to protect their business and home devices. Kaspersky finished 2023 with a brilliant result again, proving 100% anti-malware defense capabilities of its products in our business and home tests. We appreciate Kaspersky’s participation in our testing and congratulate it on its results. Keep it up!” comments Simon Edwards, Founder and CEO of SE Labs.

Kaspersky has been regularly participating in the SE Labs quarterly test. In 2023, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business and Kaspersky Small Office Security gained maximum scores of Total Accuracy Rating in SE Labs assessments of 1st, 3rd and 4th quarters, reaching the second highest value of the rating in the 2nd quarter. Kaspersky Plus reached TOP1 results of Total Accuracy Rating in all four tests of the year. All three products continue demonstrating a 100% anti-malware protection and stability, as well as achieving the highest “AAA” rating.

