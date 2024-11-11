As organizations face an increasing number of complex threats, APTs, and targeted attacks, Kaspersky has updated its Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack (KATA). The upgraded platform now provides customers with a Network Detection and Response (NDR) functionality and allows for more flexible subscription licensing support for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP).

Organizations face a never-ending barrage of complex threats, APTs and targeted attacks. According to a recent Kaspersky survey, 77% of companies experienced at least one cyber incident in the past two years and more than half of them reported that these incidents were serious. Without proactive protection against this onslaught, businesses leave themselves open to some very serious and expensive consequences. Therefore, rapid detection and the fastest possible response play a key role in companies’ protection. With this in mind, Kaspersky is always developing its products ensuring its customers have the best possible cybersecurity.

Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack combines network-level advanced threat discovery and EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) capabilities, while giving IT security specialists all the tools they need to handle superior multi-dimensional threat discovery, apply leading-edge technologies, undertake effective investigations, threat hunt proactively and deliver a rapid and centralized response.

The new release of Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack allows customers to activate Network Detection and Response (NDR) features that focus on real-time monitoring and threat detection within a network. With the new capability of Transport Layer Security (TLS) fingerprinting, customers can now analyze both internal and external traffic without decrypting it. This technique helps detect and mitigate security threats and categorizes different types of clients and servers. Moreover, additional enhanced NDR features will be available in the first half of 2025.

The updated platform also offers more flexible subscription-based licensing support for MSSP partners and allows them to activate and renew capacity licenses automatically via activation codes.

“Businesses require comprehensive and flexible cybersecurity solutions. Therefore, we are always improving our products, making them more effective and reliable for our customers. With the new KATA release, we enhanced its detection and response capabilities against network threats and provided simplified subscription licensing support for MSSP partners making the administration processes easier and faster,” comments Timofey Titkov, Head of Cloud & Network Security Product line at Kaspersky.

To learn more about Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack, please visit the website.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.