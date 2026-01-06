Karm Holding has announced that its subsidiary, Uranus Electricity Distribution, has been granted exclusive rights to supply power across the entire investment zone in El‑Dakhla, Al Wadi Al Gadeed Governorate. Covering 200,000 acres, the concession is designed to underpin agricultural expansion and strengthen energy infrastructure in one of the governorate’s most promising development areas.

Tarek Abdel Latif, Director of External Affairs and Government Relations at Karm Holding, said the agreement reflects ongoing cooperation with local authorities to attract investment and accelerate growth, particularly in agriculture, by ensuring reliable and sustainable electricity infrastructure.

Amin Gado, CEO of Karm’s Production companies, noted that the project aims to deliver up to 200 megawatts of capacity in its final phase, backed by investments of around USD 100 million. The first stage will provide 20 megawatts through Egypt’s Middle Egypt Electricity Distribution Company, with investments of up to USD 20 million. A fully integrated distribution network will also be established to ensure stable supply and enhanced service quality.

The plan includes a solar power plant with a capacity of 11 megawatts, supported by battery storage systems of 50 megawatt‑hours. This will reduce reliance on conventional energy sources, cut operating costs, and help lower environmental impact.

Hussein El‑Abshihy, Power Distribution Director at Karm Holding, added that a new transformer station will be established in coordination with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company to meet future demand. The project has been designed with a phased, expandable vision to accommodate agricultural growth while ensuring maximum reliability of supply.

The concession underscores Karm Holding’s strategy of linking energy directly to economic development by building modern distribution networks in high‑potential regions. It also aligns with Egypt’s national agenda for sustainable development and food security.

The move comes as part of Karm Solar’s transformation into Karm Holding, which now encompasses subsidiaries in solar energy, power, water, EV charging, construction, and engineering design (KAL). Together, they share a vision centered on sustainability, innovation, and long‑term impact.