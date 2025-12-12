PARIS, FRANCE — KARL LAGERFELD and AARK Developers have signed a partnership to develop KARL LAGERFELD Residences, a beachfront residential project in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), ideally located on Al Marjan Island. The signing ceremony took place on December 10th in Paris at the KARL LAGERFELD HQ, in Karl Lagerfeld’s office, in the presence of Pier Paolo Righi CEO of KARL LAGERFELD and Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of AARK Developers.

Valued at over USD 1.4 billion, this iconic ultra-luxury waterfront development is set to redefine beachfront living in the UAE and is scheduled for completion in 2028, delivering a collection of 663 sea view residences. The residences range from one to four bedrooms, with select residences offering private pools. The collection also comprises of 20 podium villas, 10 ultra-exclusive sky villas/penthouses, and 11 rare beachfront villas each with its own private pool. Residents will enjoy access to a fully curated lifestyle offering featuring two signature cafés and restaurants, a destination beach club, and a spectacular sky bar with an infinity pool, offering its own 1000ft. private beach, creating an address defined by architectural excellence, exclusivity, and resort-style living at an unprecedented scale.

Set within Ras Al Khaimah’s fast-growing development landscape, Al Marjan Island continues to establish itself as a luxury hub for tourism, hospitality, and entertainment in the region. The area’s outlook is further strengthened by the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, set to open in 2027 and expected to elevate the emirate’s international profile.

“This project marks a defining expression of how the KARL LAGERFELD universe can redefine modern living,” said Pier Paolo Righi, CEO, KARL LAGERFELD. “With AARK Developers, we are creating a signature landmark on Al Marjan Island, one that brings Karl’s visionary design language into a breathtaking large-scale residential experience. IT is a project we are genuinely proud to share with the region.”

Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of AARK Developers, added: “What brought AARK Developers and KARL LAGERFELD together is a mutual commitment to detail, refinement, and creating spaces with purpose. We believe that great design goes beyond aesthetics — it shapes how people feel, interact, and live. This project on Al Marjan Island embodies that vision, offering a living experience rooted in quality, harmony, and enduring elegance.”

This is KARL LAGERFELD’s second branded project in the Middle East. A launch event in Dubai is planned for Q1 of 2026.

ABOUT KARL LAGERFELD HOSPITALITY AND RESIDENCES

KARL LAGERFELD continues to expand its presence in hospitality and branded living, with projects including KARL LAGERFELD hotels in Macau and Marbella, Dubai Villas, and Lisbon Residences.

ABOUT KARL LAGERFELD

The House of KARL LAGERFELD shares the iconic vision and design aesthetic of its founder, Karl Lagerfeld, fused with a contemporary, forward-looking spirit. The brand celebrates his colossal legacy and breathes his passion, intuition, and inexhaustible creativity into the core of its DNA.

Featuring Parisian-inspired classics with a rock-chic attitude, the brand portfolio includes ready-to-wear for women, men and kids, plus KARL LAGERFELD JEANS, bags, small leather goods, footwear, fragrances and eyewear. Additional categories include the KARL LAGERFELD MAISON furniture collection and international hospitality projects. The Maison’s creative vision is led by Creative Director Hun Kim; other members of the KARL family are Brand Ambassador Sebastien Jondeau, and Sustainability Ambassador Amber Valletta, amongst others.

KARL LAGERFELD connects with consumers at more than 200 stores worldwide including premium wholesale and franchise partners — with key locations in Paris, London, Munich, Dubai and Shanghai. The brand has a robust digital presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and its KARL.COM flagship.

In 2019, KARL LAGERFELD joined the Fashion Pact, a global sustainability initiative seeking to transform the fashion industry through objectives in three areas: climate, biodiversity and ocean protection.

ABOUT AARK DEVELOPERS

AARK Developers is a leading UAE real estate developer known for its design-led, detail-focused approach to modern living. Under the leadership of Chairman Rahul Kumar Gupta, the company has delivered and launched projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah — including Gardenia Livings, AARK Residences, AARK Terraces, and the landmark KARL LAGERFELD branded residences. With over AED 5 billion in development, AARK Developers is shaping communities defined by quality, intention, and long-term value.

For more information, visit www.aarkdevelopers.com.

