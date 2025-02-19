Dubai, UAE: Kaplan, a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their professional goals in an ever-changing world is expanding its footprint across the MENA region, uniting multiple Kaplan businesses under one business structure. This integrated service model will create a gateway in the Middle East for Kaplan’s global education and training offerings.

The UAE has established itself in the Middle East as a leading gateway for global education providers. This is driven by the country’s commitment to human capital development, EdTech, and fostering international partnerships. A streamlined process for operational set up and licensure makes it attractive for international organisations to navigate what could otherwise have the potential to be a complex procedure. Kaplan has had a presence in the UAE since 2012 and continues to contribute and support the UAE’s educational landscape, aligning with its educational and digital transformation goals.

With a significant amount of the federal budget allocated to education it is no surprise that the EdTech market projected growth is very closely aligned to the investment. Kaplan’s strategic investment indicates its dedication to the continuation of delivering world-class programs that equip individuals with globally recognized qualifications, supporting the nation’s vision for innovation and economic growth.

Basil Hanna, Managing Director of Kaplan Middle East and North Africa said: “With five offices across the MENA region, we offer seamless access to a full range of training, education, and workforce solutions—ensuring efficiency, expertise, and the highest quality service.’

‘With Kaplan’s investment in the region, we will continue to be trusted advisors for both the public and private sectors in identifying industry needs and addressing them through our extensive suite of training and education offerings aimed at supporting the Government’s mission to build local workforce capacity.’

‘Kaplan’s contribution goes beyond providing education and training programs. We have been a key ally to small and medium enterprises, collaborating with over 100 organisations in the region to driving innovation in the ed-tech and recruitment industries while collaborating with over 100 organisations in the region.”

Located in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Kaplan provides professional qualification training in finance, accounting and tax, as well as programmes in leadership and development, digital transformation, and ESG.

Kaplan’s language business will now also be increasing its regional presence by serving the academic, professional and government sectors with tailored language solutions varying from assessment to both digital and in-person instruction. Students wishing to improve their English language will continue to receive support to find the right location for them at one of Kaplan’s 30 schools in the USA, UK, Canada and Ireland, ensuring diverse international student cohorts in an international environment.

About Kaplan Middle East & North Africa

For more than 20 years, Kaplan has worked closely with businesses, governments, and other partners throughout the Middle East to deliver a wide range of professional training, language skills and university pathway programs, while actively contributing to Government initiatives. A leadership team with over 50 years’ collective experience comprises Basil Hanna (Managing Director), with locally relevant experience in working with both government and private sectors in the region for 19 years; Walid Chehade (Chief Partnership Officer), with 17 years leading solution based partnerships in education and training in the Middle East and North Africa; and Stuart Whent, (Chief Operating Officer), with over 20 years’ experience leading the delivery of professional education across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Kaplan’s five offices are in Dubai (two locations), Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Cairo.

Learn more at kaplanmena.com.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions

advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).

