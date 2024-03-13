Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kanoo Automotive & Industrial Equipment (KAIE), a division of Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK), signed a strategic partnership agreement with Makita, a global leader in professional power tools, that aims to empower Bahrain's professionals in construction and other industrial fields. The signing ceremony was attended by Talal Fuad Kanoo, Managing Director at Ebrahim K. Kanoo, Mike Brightmore, Chief Executive Officer at Ebrahim K. Kanoo, Sudhindra Kalibhat Head of Equipment and Power Solution at Ebrahim K. Kanoo, Ganesha Sadashiva, Sales Manager at Kanoo Automotive and Industrial Equipment, Mizukoshi Toshimichi, Managing Director, Makita Gulf FZE, K.R.Sivakumar, Sales & Technical Manager, Makita Gulf FZE, and Adil Kauchali, Senior Business Development executive, Makita Bahrain & KSA.

The collaboration will provide KAIE’s customers in Bahrain access to Makita's extensive portfolio, including advanced and innovative cordless tools designed to meet the specific needs of professionals in various fields. This includes a wide variety of products, from drills and saws to sanders and routers, catering to the diverse needs of professionals in construction, woodworking, metalworking, and various other industries.

EKK Head of Equipment and Power Solutions, Sudhindra Kalibhat stated: "This partnership with Makita is in line with our commitment to providing customers with best-in-class products and exceptional service. Makita's dedication to quality, performance, and innovation reflects our own values at KAIE. “

Mizukoshi Toshimichi, Managing Director at Makita said: "KAIE has extensive experience in the Bahraini market. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to expand our after sales service in the Kingdom, strengthen our presence, and provide exceptional value for Bahrain’s professionals."

With a legacy of innovation spanning over a century, Makita offers a diverse range of products for construction, woodworking, metalworking, and various other industries. It operates in over 160 countries and employs over 19,000 people worldwide.